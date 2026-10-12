Tom Malcolm Returns To Burson As UK Chief Growth Officer
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Burson has appointed Tom Malcolm as UK chief growth officer, marking his return to the agency after he left in June 2025 to lead MSL and Salterbaxter in the UK.
Malcolm will lead Burson's UK growth team, working with its EMEA and global counterparts to develop new business, strengthen client relationships and bring together the agency's specialist capabilities around client challenges.
He was previously Burson's UK group managing director for consumer and brand, and EMEA consumer and brand practice lead, where he led the agency's integrated consumer offering across the region.
Most recently, he was UK group managing director of Publicis agency brands MSL and Salterbaxter. Last month, Sam Corry was promoted to CEO of MSL UK as well as continuing as CEO of sister agency Taylor Herring.
The move follows Burson's promotion of Helen Searle to a global growth role and Ross Hall to EMEA chief client officer this summer.
Burson UK CEO Simon Redfern said:“Tom knows Burson incredibly well, but he also brings a strong external perspective shaped by his experience across the wider communications industry.
“During his previous time with us, he played an important role in building some of our strongest client relationships. Since then, he has gained an even broader perspective on agency growth, client expectations and the opportunities facing our industry. That combination of deep knowledge of Burson, valuable external perspective, client insight and proven leadership in driving growth makes him a brilliant fit for our business and our ambitions for the future.”
Malcolm has more than 20 years' experience across consumer, retail, FMCG, finance, leisure, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, leading integrated campaigns and multidisciplinary teams in the UK and internationally.
He said:“Burson has built a genuinely global growth engine that puts client reputation at the centre. That's only possible with the best talent working together globally.
“I know first-hand the calibre of thinking, craft and innovation at Burson, which is why I jumped at the chance to return. Working with Simon and our best-in-class team, we couldn't be better placed to help clients navigate a new era in which reputation and growth are more intertwined than ever.”
Malcolm will lead Burson's UK growth team, working with its EMEA and global counterparts to develop new business, strengthen client relationships and bring together the agency's specialist capabilities around client challenges.
He was previously Burson's UK group managing director for consumer and brand, and EMEA consumer and brand practice lead, where he led the agency's integrated consumer offering across the region.
Most recently, he was UK group managing director of Publicis agency brands MSL and Salterbaxter. Last month, Sam Corry was promoted to CEO of MSL UK as well as continuing as CEO of sister agency Taylor Herring.
The move follows Burson's promotion of Helen Searle to a global growth role and Ross Hall to EMEA chief client officer this summer.
Burson UK CEO Simon Redfern said:“Tom knows Burson incredibly well, but he also brings a strong external perspective shaped by his experience across the wider communications industry.
“During his previous time with us, he played an important role in building some of our strongest client relationships. Since then, he has gained an even broader perspective on agency growth, client expectations and the opportunities facing our industry. That combination of deep knowledge of Burson, valuable external perspective, client insight and proven leadership in driving growth makes him a brilliant fit for our business and our ambitions for the future.”
Malcolm has more than 20 years' experience across consumer, retail, FMCG, finance, leisure, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, leading integrated campaigns and multidisciplinary teams in the UK and internationally.
He said:“Burson has built a genuinely global growth engine that puts client reputation at the centre. That's only possible with the best talent working together globally.
“I know first-hand the calibre of thinking, craft and innovation at Burson, which is why I jumped at the chance to return. Working with Simon and our best-in-class team, we couldn't be better placed to help clients navigate a new era in which reputation and growth are more intertwined than ever.”
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