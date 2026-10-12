Emergency Rule In KP Gives Asim Munir Greater Control Over Region's Mineral Wealth

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) The federal government of Pakistan enforced emergency rule across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and authorised military deployment in the province following intense pressure from Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

While Islamabad pointed to worsening law and order and a lack of cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts, Pakistan observers viewed the move as a deliberate attempt by the military establishment to gain greater control over the administration and economy of the mineral-rich province.

The experts say the federal government was initially not in favour of this decision.

There had been considerable back and forth over the decision, but Field Marshal Asim Munir, the Pakistan Army chief, ultimately prevailed, leaving the federal government with little choice but to fall in line, experts said.

An official attributed Munir's uncompromising stand to two key factors.

“First, he wants to bring a region governed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party founded by his nemesis Imran Khan, under his control. Second, Munir seeks complete control over the region and is prepared to deploy the full might of the army to exploit its rich mineral resources,” the official said.

KP's Chief Minister and PTI leader Sohail Afridi opposed the army's direct control over the mines and minerals in the region.

The widespread grievance among the people was that revenues generated from the mines and mineral resources, once brought under the army's control, never reached the people of KP.

“Instead, the proceeds are diverted to Islamabad, Karachi and Rawalpindi, allowing the powerful to benefit from the region's wealth while its people continue to remain underprivileged,” the official said.

Another official said that the PTI government had strongly opposed the army's direct control over mines and minerals.

“This had become an obstacle for the army, and it was unable to go about its business. Imposing an emergency and Governor's rule while also authorising the deployment of the army ensures that the establishment has a field day with no opposition when it comes to the mines and minerals,” the official said.

The prevailing situation in KP also empowers the Governor to make decisions on the region's mines and mineral resources, as well as determine the extent of force to be deployed there.

The region's Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi, is widely seen as a close ally of Asim Munir. The PTI has strongly opposed his appointment, describing him as illegitimate, unconstitutional, and politically motivated.

With Faisal Karim Kundi at the helm in KP, the army is expected to have greater influence over the region's affairs. Acting on Munir's instructions, Kundi would be responsible for decisions on troop deployment and the management of the region's mines and mineral resources, the assessment suggests.

The federal government has, however, said that the decision to impose emergency and Governor's rule was taken owing to the deteriorating law and order situation in the region. It accused the provincial government of failing to cooperate when it came to counterterrorism operations. While this is an audacious move by the army and federal government, there is a chance of the same backfiring.

The army would look to take complete control over the mines and minerals. However, this would empower the insurgent groups in the region, who would step up their attacks on the establishment, an official said.