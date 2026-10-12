Navratri 2026: Deepika Padukone To Alia Bhatt, Bollywood Divas' Step-By-Step Makeup Guide For Festive Season

Want to look stunning this festive season? Worry not! We bring you a Bollywood celebrity-inspired, step-by-step guide to achieving flawless makeup. Keep scrolling to know more!

No one wants their makeup melting away while enjoying Garba or sitting through a pooja. We all want to achieve that fresh, flawless look sported by Bollywood divas. Here's your step-by-step guide to getting makeup that stays put throughout the festivities!

Start by icing your face to help reduce puffiness and give your skin a fresh look. Follow a good skincare routine before applying makeup. Use a moisturiser to hydrate your skin, a few drops of face oil if suitable for your skin type, sunscreen for sun protection, and lip balm to keep your lips soft and nourished.

Opt for a skin tint and a little concealer, and voila, your base is ready! Skip the orange corrector and heavy foundation for a fresh, lightweight look. Set your base with loose powder instead of compact powder to help keep your makeup in place throughout those energetic Garba nights!

Skip cream blushes and highlighters, and opt for liquid or powder formulas instead. Apply just a touch of blush to your cheeks and a subtle hint of highlighter for that festive glow. Remember, a little goes a long way when it comes to achieving a fresh, radiant look that lasts through Garba nights!

Don't forget to finish your look with a good setting spray to help your makeup stay in place. Gently dab away any excess product with a tissue, then add a touch of lipstick and kajal to complete your festive look. You're all set to enjoy Garba nights with fresh, flawless makeup!