Delhi News: CM Rekha Gupta Thanks Residents, Issues Strong Message On Law And Order

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has expressed strong displeasure over the recent protests on the streets of the national capital, accusing people linked to the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Left groups and CJP of creating a disturbance in the name of demonstrations. She alleged that protesters attempted to provoke the Delhi Police and security personnel responsible for maintaining law and order.

In a post on social media platform X, Gupta also thanked Delhi residents for remaining patient and composed during the tense situation. She praised the police and security forces for handling the circumstances responsibly and stressed that the safety of citizens and the smooth functioning of daily life remain the government's priorities.

CM Rekha Gupta Accuses Protesters Of Provoking Security Personnel

Reacting to the incidents, Gupta described the developments on Delhi's streets as unfortunate. She alleged that individuals associated with the Congress, AAP, Left groups and CJP used the demonstrations as an opportunity to create chaos and deliberately attempted to trigger a confrontation with the police and security forces.

According to the chief minister, such actions were aimed at disturbing the peaceful atmosphere of the capital. She expressed concern over the incidents and emphasised the importance of maintaining public order during protests.

The allegations were made by Gupta in her social media statement. The post did not establish any independent findings regarding the accusations against the groups she named.

Delhi CM Praises Police For Maintaining Calm

Gupta commended Delhi Police personnel for remaining composed while managing the situation. She said the officers continued to perform their duties with patience, responsibility and restraint despite attempts to provoke them.

The chief minister highlighted the importance of protecting ordinary citizens while managing difficult law-and-order situations. She credited the alertness and commitment of the police and security forces with helping keep the circumstances under control.

Her remarks also acknowledged the challenges faced by personnel tasked with maintaining peace in the national capital.

Rekha Gupta Thanks Delhi Residents For Their Patience

The chief minister expressed gratitude to Delhi residents for demonstrating patience and understanding during the developments. She alleged that some protesters attempted to disturb the city's peaceful and harmonious environment but said the vigilance of security personnel helped manage the situation.

Gupta's message acknowledged the role of citizens in avoiding further tension during a difficult period.

Government Assures Public Safety And Normal Life

Reiterating her government's position, Gupta said the safety and convenience of Delhi residents would remain a priority. She assured the public that the government would work to prevent disruptions to everyday life.

She also stated that the law would take its course firmly. Her remarks underscored the administration's stated commitment to maintaining law and order, protecting citizens and ensuring that normal activities across the capital continue without unnecessary disruption.