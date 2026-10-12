Tokayev Says Belgium Ranks Among Kazakhstan's Top Ten Investors

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Belgium is one of Kazakhstan's leading trade partners and ranks among the ten largest investors in its economy, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during an expanded-format meeting with Belgian King Philippe and Queen Mathilde in Astana, according to the presidential press service.

"Belgium is one of Kazakhstan's leading trade partners. Your country is also among the ten largest investors in our economy. I regard this as convincing evidence of confidence in Kazakhstan's economic future," Tokayev said.

He welcomed the first-ever state visit by the Belgian royal couple to Kazakhstan and Central Asia, describing it as a historic event and highlighting the longstanding friendship between the two countries.

Next year will mark the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Belgium. Tokayev said the visit would give fresh impetus to preparations for the anniversary and create opportunities to achieve concrete results in bilateral cooperation.

The president identified transport and logistics, critical minerals, renewable energy, agriculture, healthcare and artificial intelligence as areas with significant potential for expanded cooperation.

"I look forward to tomorrow's fourth meeting of the Kazakh-Belgian Business Council. It is encouraging to see this initiative becoming an effective platform for realizing promising opportunities and achieving sustainable practical results," Tokayev said.

He also highlighted cooperation with Belgium within the European Union and at multilateral forums, stressing the importance of partnerships based on trust, respect and mutual understanding amid growing global uncertainty.

"I am convinced that the most significant achievements in our relations are still ahead. For my part, I will make every effort to ensure the full implementation of the agreements reached during this visit," Tokayev said.

King Philippe thanked Tokayev for the warm welcome and recalled his previous visits to Kazakhstan as Crown Prince.

"We are all very impressed by the development of the country under your leadership. The areas we are going to explore during our stay are very important for our countries - artificial intelligence, energy and nuclear energy," the king said.

He also noted that the Belgian delegation included university rectors and company representatives and said they would attend a roundtable discussion involving scientists.

Members of the official delegations from both countries also addressed the talks. The sides expressed satisfaction with the broad range of initiatives presented and reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further developing practical cooperation.