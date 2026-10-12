Azerbaijan Launches Free Digital Skills Training Program For Civil Servants

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Innovation and Digital Development Agency of Azerbaijan under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport has launched the "Digital Horizons" National Digital Literacy Training Program for civil servants and employees of state institutions.

This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

According to the report, the program is an initiative to develop digital skills in the public sector on the basis of uniform and international standards.

The program aims to support the development of digital skills in the public sector, accelerate digital transformation in public administration, and strengthen human capital for the application of modern technologies.

Within the framework of the initiative, it's envisaged to increase the digital literacy of civil servants and employees of state institutions, as well as to develop their knowledge and skills in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and cyber security.

The trainings are held on a digital platform in an online format, completely free of charge, and apply to all employees of state institutions, including executives and specialists. The program covers not only the city of Baku, but also employees of state institutions operating in the regions.

The program's educational content is based on the European Digital Competence Framework, "EU DigComp 3.0." This framework serves as a unified international standard defining the areas in which digital skills should be developed. AI and cybersecurity, topics slated for broader coverage in the next version of the standard, have already been incorporated into the "Digital Horizons" program's training curriculum. The curriculum has been developed in alignment with international standards and localized into Azerbaijani, while the digital learning platform and assessment system have been fully prepared for use.

The program operates on an adaptive learning model that takes into account the participants' individual knowledge levels. Each participant undergoes an initial assessment and is assigned to the appropriate instructional level based on the results. The curriculum comprises two levels: foundational and intermediate. The program envisages the development of knowledge and skills regarding the safe and efficient use of digital tools, information literacy, digital communication, and fundamental cybersecurity principles at the basic level; and data analytics, cloud technologies, the responsible and ethical use of AI, advanced cybersecurity approaches, and digital government services at the intermediate level.

During the training, each participant is given one month to complete the program. Based on the results, those achieving a score of 90% or higher will receive a gold-stamped certificate; those scoring 80% or higher, a silver-stamped certificate; and those scoring 70% or higher, a bronze-stamped certificate. Participants scoring between 60% and 69% will receive a certificate of participation. Those scoring below 60% will have the opportunity to retake the training and the assessment.

Modern digital management and monitoring mechanisms will be employed during the program's implementation, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and result-oriented management of the training process. The "Digital Horizons" Program is being implemented in accordance with sub-clause 8.1.12 of the Action Plan for Accelerating Digital Development in Azerbaijan (2026–2028), aimed at enhancing the digital development competencies, knowledge, and skills of officials in state bodies (institutions), and within the framework of executing digital skill development measures envisaged in clause 2.4 of the Digital Development Concept of Azerbaijan (2025–2027).