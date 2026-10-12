Tokayev Dissolves Maslikhats, Orders Early Elections In Kazakhstan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree terminating the powers of maslikhats (local representative bodies) at all levels ahead of schedule, the presidential press service reported.

The decree was signed following consultations with Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Kurultai Speaker Aibek Dadebay today.

Under the decree, the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan is instructed to take the necessary measures to organize and conduct early elections to maslikhats at all levels.

The government and the akims (regional governors and city mayors) of Astana, the regions, Almaty and Shymkent are tasked with providing organizational, logistical and financial support for the early elections.

The decree takes effect on the date of its publication, October 12.

Earlier today, during talks with Bektenov and Dadebay, Tokayev emphasized the importance of ensuring the effective functioning of maslikhats to protect citizens' legitimate interests, approve local budgets and oversee regional development.

The president expressed confidence that renewing the membership of local representative bodies would significantly strengthen their work.

On September 24, 2026, Tokayev announced plans to hold early elections to maslikhats at all levels while speaking at the first session of the Kazakhstan People's Council (Qazaqstan Khalyq Kenesi).

On August 23, 2026, Kazakhstan held elections to the first convocation of the Kurultai, the country's new unicameral parliament, established under the Constitution that entered into force on July 1, 2026. On August 28, the government relinquished its powers before the newly elected Kurultai.