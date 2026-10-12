Clinical Trial Supplies Market Size And Global Forecast To 2031 USD 8.95 Billion Opportunity Driven By Decentralized Trials, Biologics, And Cold Chain Logistics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Clinical Trial Supplies Market: Global Forecast to 2031" has been added tooffering.

The clinical trial supplies market is projected to grow from USD 5.60 billion in 2026 to USD 8.95 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. Market expansion is supported by the rising number of clinical trials, increased pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D spending, and the growing adoption of global, multicenter, decentralized, and adaptive studies.

These trends are increasing demand for compliant sourcing, packaging and labeling, storage, temperature-controlled distribution, and real-time supply visibility. Market growth may be constrained by the high costs of comparator procurement, cold-chain handling, country-specific labeling, storage, and transportation. Drug shortages, geopolitical disruption, complex import requirements, and inaccurate demand forecasts can also delay shipments and increase product wastage.

Logistics & distribution services maintain market leadership

By service, the clinical trial supplies market includes sourcing & procurement, packaging & labeling, logistics & distribution, storage & retention, and other services such as biological sample management, destruction & waste management, and kit assembly. Logistics & distribution services accounted for the largest market share in 2025, reflecting the need to transport investigational products, comparators, medical devices, and ancillary supplies across geographically dispersed trial sites while maintaining chain of custody and product stability.

The expanding development pipeline for biologics, vaccines, and cell & gene therapies is strengthening demand for cold-chain, cryogenic, and ultra-low-temperature capabilities. Decentralized and direct-to-patient trial models are also increasing the number of delivery destinations and creating additional requirements for shipment coordination, monitoring, accountability, and returns management.

Small molecules account for the largest share by type

The market is segmented by type into small molecules, biologics, and medical devices. Small molecules generated the largest share of market revenue in 2025, supported by established manufacturing processes, cost-efficient production, oral administration, and extensive application across oncology, cardiovascular, neurological, and infectious diseases.

Biologics covered by the report include monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, cell & gene therapies, recombinant proteins, plasma-derived products, biosimilars, and peptides. Their refrigerated, frozen, or cryogenic handling requirements are driving investment in continuous temperature monitoring and specialized distribution infrastructure. Medical-device trials also require component control, study-specific labeling, device accountability, and controlled distribution. These varied stability profiles and handling requirements support demand for clinical supply partners with global quality, storage, and logistics capabilities.

Asia Pacific expected to record the highest CAGR

Asia Pacific is expected to achieve the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to expanding pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, competitive trial costs, supportive government policies, and a growing CRO base. Increasing multinational study activity is creating demand for local depots, import and export assistance, country-specific labeling, comparator sourcing, and temperature-controlled delivery.

North America held the largest share of market revenue in 2025, supported by advanced cold-chain logistics and the adoption of decentralized clinical trials. Europe remains a significant market because of its established clinical research infrastructure and high level of multinational study activity. The report also assesses opportunities across Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Research coverage

The report categorizes the clinical trial supplies market by service, phase, type, therapeutic area, end user, and region. It evaluates Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV, and bioavailability/bioequivalence studies, along with demand from pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROs & CDMOs, medical-device companies, and academic & research institutes.

The analysis examines market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, including clinical trial expansion, personalized medicines, biologics development, high supply-chain costs, decentralized and virtual trials, digital supply technologies, drug shortages, and country-specific regulatory requirements. It also reviews comparator sourcing, direct-to-patient delivery, digital tracking, cold-chain logistics, partnerships, acquisitions, capacity expansions, and investments.

Primary research breakdown



By Respondent: Supply Side - 70% and Demand Side - 30%

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 30%

By Designation: CXOs and Directors - 30%, Managers - 45%, and Others - 25% By Region: North America - 35%, Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific - 20%, Latin America - 10%, the Middle East - 5%, and Africa - 5%

Companies profiled in the report

Key companies include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Almac Group, Novo Holdings A/S (Catalent, Inc.), Marken (UPS), PCI Pharma Services, Piramal Group, Sharp Services LLC, Cencora, Inc., Myonex, Clinigen Limited, Inceptua Group, Eurofins Scientific, Parexel International Corporation, ICON plc, IQVIA, BioCair, and Lonza.

Key benefits of the report

The report provides market leaders and new entrants with revenue estimates for the overall clinical trial supplies market and its major subsegments. It enables stakeholders to compare provider capabilities, assess competitive positioning, identify attractive regional opportunities, and align expansion strategies with demand across services, trial phases, therapy types, therapeutic areas, and end-user groups. The competitive assessment also examines service portfolios, market strategies, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and recent developments among established and emerging clinical trial supply providers.

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