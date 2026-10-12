Canada Vitamin Gummies Market Size, Share, Growth, And Forecast 2026-2035 11.11% CAGR To USD 519.05 Million As Clean-Label And Plant-Based Products Drive Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Canada Vitamin Gummies Market Size, Share and Outlook - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added tooffering.

The Canada vitamin gummies market was valued at USD 181.00 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 519.05 Million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 11.11%. Growth is supported by rising health awareness, preventive healthcare trends, and consumer demand for convenient, palatable dietary supplements. Increasing interest in clean-label, sugar-reduced, plant-based, and multifunctional products is also creating opportunities for manufacturers across Canada.

Canada Vitamin Gummies Market Growth Drivers

Product innovation and strategic partnerships are strengthening the market outlook. In October 2022, Better Nutritionals partnered with DouxMatok to introduce sugar-reduced gummies made with Incredo Sugar. The products contain 40% less sugar and 33% fewer calories while retaining their sweetness and texture. Their allergen-free, vegan, and gluten-free attributes align with growing demand for health-conscious formulations.

Natural ingredients are also influencing product development. In June 2022, PEI-based Honibe launched Apple Cider Vinegar Gummie Bees, introduced collectible Williams Racing items, and partnered with Barbie to promote health-focused products. The company uses Canadian-sourced honey as a primary ingredient and excludes artificial colours, flavours, and preservatives. Such initiatives can improve brand visibility while expanding the market for natural gummy supplements.

Key Canada Vitamin Gummies Market Trends



Preventive health and immunity: Demand for vitamins C and D remains strong as consumers prioritise immune health, energy, and general wellness. Interest extends across children, adults, pregnant women, and geriatric consumers.

Targeted formulations: Companies are developing products for sleep, stress management, digestion, bone and joint health, and skin, hair, and nails. Ingredients such as melatonin, probiotics, collagen, and adaptogens are broadening product applications.

Multivitamin demand: Multi Vitamin products are expected to maintain a leading position because they address several nutritional requirements in an all-in-one format. The Canadian Health Measures Survey found that adults aged 20 to 39 were more likely to have lower vitamin D levels than those aged 60 to 79, with supplement use contributing to higher levels among older adults.

Plant-based growth: Vegan, cruelty-free, allergen-free, and sustainably sourced gummies are gaining market share. Natural flavours, organic ingredients, and environmentally responsible production are becoming important purchasing considerations. Digital retail expansion: Online Channels are projected to lead distribution due to extensive product availability, subscriptions, discounts, detailed product information, and convenient delivery. Partnerships with e-commerce platforms are improving access in urban and rural markets.

Market Segmentation and Share Outlook

The report segments the Canada vitamin gummies market by product type into Single Vitamin and Multi Vitamin products. By source, the market includes Animal Based (Gelatin) and Plant Based options. Applications comprise General Health, Bone and Joint Health, Immunity/Energy, Skin/Hair/Nails, and Others. End users include Children, Adults, Pregnant Women, and Geriatric consumers, while distribution channels cover Supermarket/Hypermarkets, Pharmacies/Health Stores, Online Channels, and Others.

Multi Vitamin gummies are anticipated to lead the product type segment, supported by their broad nutritional positioning and appeal to families. Plant Based products are expected to account for a significant share as demand for ethical and sustainable supplements increases. Immunity/Energy is likely to remain a notable application category, reflecting continued interest in immune support and fatigue management.

Adults are projected to represent a major end user segment. Working professionals, fitness-focused consumers, and individuals seeking support for energy, stress, gut health, and general wellness are contributing to demand. Manufacturers are responding with sugar-free, flavour-enhanced, and specialised products designed around specific health priorities.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies are investing in research and development, advanced manufacturing, portfolio expansion, and wider retail distribution. Island Abbey Foods Ltd., founded in 2004 and headquartered in Charlottetown, offers honey-based supplements made with sustainably sourced ingredients. Jamieson Laboratories Ltd., established in 1922 and headquartered in Toronto, provides products for immunity, energy, and general wellness through an established Canadian distribution network.

Vancouver-based Goli Nutrition Inc., founded in 2017, has expanded beyond Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies into products addressing digestion, immunity, and sleep. Herbaland Gummies, established in 2009 in Richmond, specialises in vegan and eco-friendly supplements for immunity, energy, and children's health.

Other participants include Unilever plc, MaryRuth Organics, Pharmavite LLC, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Bayer AG, and Nestle SA. The report also examines patents, grants, funding, investment activity, unmet needs, and strategic initiatives, including partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions shaping competition in the Canada vitamin gummies market.

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Key Assumptions

1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

1.4 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

3 North America Vitamin Gummies Market Overview

3.1 North America Vitamin Gummies Market

3.1.1 North America Vitamin Gummies Market Historical Value (2019-2025)

3.1.2 North America Vitamin Gummies Market Forecast Value (2026-2035)

3.2 Canada Vitamin Gummies Market

3.2.1 Canada Vitamin Gummies Historical Value (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Canada Vitamin Gummies Market Forecast Value (2026-2035)

4 Vendor Positioning Analysis

4.1 Key Vendors

4.2 Prospective Leaders

4.3 Niche Leaders

4.4 Disruptors

5 Canada Vitamin Gummies Market Landscape*

5.1 Canada Vitamin Gummies Market: Developers Landscape

5.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment

5.1.2 Analysis by Company Size

5.1.3 Analysis by Region

5.2 Canada Vitamin Gummies Market: Product/Service Landscape

5.2.1 Analysis by Product Type

5.2.2 Analysis by Application

6 Canada Vitamin Gummies Market Dynamics

6.1 Market Drivers and Constraints

6.2 SWOT Analysis

6.2.1 Strengths

6.2.2 Weaknesses

6.2.3 Opportunities

6.2.4 Threats

6.3 PESTEL Analysis

6.3.1 Political

6.3.2 Economic

6.3.3 Social

6.3.4 Technological

6.3.5 Legal

6.3.6 Environment

6.4 Porter's Five Forces Model

6.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.4.5 Degree of Rivalry

6.5 Key Demand Indicators

6.6 Key Price Indicators

6.7 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends

6.8 Value Chain Analysis

7 Canada Vitamin Gummies Market Segmentation (2019-2035)

7.1 Canada Vitamin Gummies Market (2019-2035) by Product Type

7.1.1 Market Overview

7.1.2 Single Vitamin

7.1.3 Multi Vitamin

7.2 Canada Vitamin Gummies Market (2019-2035) by Source

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 Animal Based (Gelatin)

7.2.3 Plant Based

7.3 Canada Vitamin Gummies Market (2019-2035) by Application

7.3.1 Market Overview

7.3.2 General Health

7.3.3 Bone & Joint Health

7.3.4 Immunity/Energy

7.3.5 Skin/Hair/Nails

7.3.6 Others

7.4 Canada Vitamin Gummies Market (2019-2035) by End User

7.4.1 Market Overview

7.4.2 Children

7.4.3 Adults

7.4.4 Pregnant Women

7.4.5 Geriatric

7.5 Canada Vitamin Gummies Market (2019-2035) by Distribution Channel

7.5.1 Market Overview

7.5.2 Supermarket/Hypermarkets

7.5.3 Pharmacies/Health Stores

7.5.4 Online Channels

7.5.5 Others

8 Regulatory Framework

9 Patent Analysis

9.1 Analysis by Type of Patent

9.2 Analysis by Publication Year

9.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority

9.4 Analysis by Patent Age

9.5 Analysis by CPC Analysis

9.6 Analysis by Patent Valuation

9.7 Analysis by Key Players

10 Grant Analysis

10.1 Analysis by Year

10.2 Analysis by Amount Awarded

10.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority

10.4 Analysis by Grant Product/Service

10.5 Analysis by Funding Institute

10.6 Analysis by Departments

10.7 Analysis by Recipient Organization

11 Funding and Investment Analysis

11.1 Analysis by Funding Instances

11.2 Analysis by Type of Funding

11.3 Analysis by Funding Amount

11.4 Analysis by Leading Players

11.5 Analysis by Leading Investors

11.6 Analysis by Geography

12 Strategic Initiatives

12.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances

12.2 Analysis by Type of Partnership and Collaborations

12.3 Analysis by Joint Ventures

12.4 Analysis by Leading Players

12.5 Analysis by Geography

13 Supplier Landscape

13.1 Market Share Analysis, By Region (Top 5 Companies)

13.2 Company Profiles

13.2.1 Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

13.2.2 Jamieson Laboratories Ltd.

13.2.3 Goli Nutrition Inc.

13.2.4 Herbaland Gummies

13.2.5 Unilever plc

13.2.6 MaryRuth Organics

13.2.7 Pharmavite LLC

13.2.8 Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

13.2.9 Bayer AG

13.2.10 Nestle SA

13.3 Company Profile Analysis Criteria

13.3.1 Financial Analysis

13.3.2 Product/Service Portfolio

13.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

13.3.4 Company News and Developments

13.3.5 Certifications

14 Canada Vitamin Gummies Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)

14.1 Overview

14.2 Potential Distributors

14.3 Key Parameters for Distribution Partner Assessment

15 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)

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