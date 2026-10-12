Sigenergy Unveils Sigenstor NEO In Pakistan, Introducing A New All-In-One Smart Energy Solution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KARACHI, Pakistan, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigenergy has just officially unveiled its next-generation energy storage solution, the SigenStor NEO, at a landmark launch event held on the evening of October 9 at Beaumont House in Karachi.

The launch ceremony brought together more than 260 attendees, including energy industry leaders, media representatives, certified installers, and solution integrators.









Delivering the opening remarks, Mr. Roy Zhang, Vice President of Global Sales & Solution at Sigenergy, shared the company's vision for driving the growth of Pakistan's energy market and highlighted the role of AI-driven technology in enhancing the household experience. "Pakistan presents an extraordinary opportunity for smart energy technology. Sigenergy is committed to delivering the highest-quality products that meet market demand and align with market needs," he said.

During the event, Sigenergy also hosted the inaugural SigenStor NEO Pioneer Customer Ceremony, honoring the first batch of customers to embrace the new solution. Pioneer customer representatives were invited on stage to receive certificates of recognition, marking the official entry of SigenStor NEO into Pakistani households and reflecting early market confidence in Sigenergy's smart energy ecosystem.

Designed around the concept of " a more integrated all-in-one solution," the SigenStor NEO seamlessly merges energy control, generation, storage, and backup power into a single platform. This unified architecture removes installation friction and reduces overall deployment effort. Its modular form factor also empowers users to flexibly expand storage capacity in line with household consumption patterns.









The system integrates versatile Smart, Backup, and Grid interface ports, backed by an embedded Battery Optimizer for enhanced operational reliability. End users can intuitively command their system through the mySigen App, which leverages advanced AI technology to analyze data, schedule power flows, and maximize overall energy efficiency.

Mr. Muhammad Asad Abbas, Solutions Manager at Sigenergy Pakistan, noted that the SigenStor NEO was engineered to deliver reliable household backup power, with 0 ms load-side disruption and up to 200% peak power output capacity - keeping household loads running even when grid power is interrupted, a capability of particular importance to the Pakistani market. The Backup Port further strengthens this capability by providing a flexible extended power supply for household loads during unexpected grid outages.

While Sigenergy continues to lead in residential smart energy platforms, the release of Sigenstor NEO marks a key milestone in the company's broader growth strategy. Moving forward from its strong residential footprint, Sigenergy is actively extending its advanced energy management ecosystem into Commercial & Industrial (C&I) and Utility-scale scenarios across Pakistan and the surrounding region.

About Sigenergy

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Shanghai, Sigenergy (06656.HK) is a technology-driven company focused on innovation in the new energy sector. Leveraging advanced digital intelligence and a highly skilled talent base, the company has expanded into photovoltaic (PV) generation, smart energy storage, and high-efficiency electric vehicle (EV) charging. Guided by its "AI in All" strategy, Sigenergy integrates artificial intelligence across its product ecosystem to deliver safer, smarter, and more efficient energy solutions for households worldwide.

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