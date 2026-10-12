Newest AI For Real Estate Brokerages: Zipisa Will Sell Its AI To One Brokerage Per ZIP, Locking Out Rivals

ZipISA's Seller Engine: seller signals go in, an AI agent on every seat runs more than 100 workflows, and booked calls land on the agent's calendar. Winning the listing is still the agent's job.

It reached 80,000+ of them and booked about 150 calls in four months. Live webinar Oct. 13: see it work and check whether your ZIPs are still open.

- Aaron Rafferty, Co-founder, ZipISASAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ZipISA, an AI platform that finds and contacts likely home sellers on behalf of real estate agents, is opening its system to brokerages and will sell it to only one brokerage brand in each ZIP code. The company will walk brokerage owners and team leaders through it in a live webinar on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 1pm PT.Since launching on June 9, ZipISA's AI has found more than 160,000 likely sellers, homeowners showing signs they may sell, in nearly 5,000 ZIP codes and contacted more than 80,000 of them in an agent's name, writing and sending more than 155,000 emails. Through Oct. 10, the platform had passed nearly 19,000 homeowner contacts into agents' CRMs, identified more than 10,000 website visitors by name and booked about 150 calls on agents' calendars. About 250 agents use it today.Some replies read like the first line of a listing appointment. "Yes, I'm planning on selling next month," a California homeowner wrote back 35 minutes after the first email.The brokerage version arrives as independent firms face a tight market and better-funded rivals. The National Association of Realtors' 2026 Member Profile found the typical Realtor completed a median of nine transaction sides in 2025, and 53% of members are affiliated with independent companies. Existing-home sales ran at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.98 million in August, according to NAR.The largest brands are building this kind of technology for their own agents. SERHANT. announced $45 million in funding for its technology arm in December 2024, and a current Compass job post for a senior software engineer lists base pay of $176,000 to $196,100. Holding out is no longer common: in Delta Media Group's 2026 Real Estate AI & Leadership Survey, reported by HousingWire, 1.9% of brokerage leaders said they had no plans to adopt AI.ZipISA's brokerage version gives one firm three ZIP codes and nine agent seats under its own brand. Each seat gets an AI agent that researches homeowners, writes to them in the agent's name, follows up on days 3, 7 and 14, answers replies and books calls on the agent's calendar. More than 100 seller workflows run behind each seat. They draw on expired listings, intent data, website visitors and homeowners who check their home's value on Home Value Pros, the company's home-value site, where each agent appears as the Local Pro for the ZIP. New contacts land in Follow Up Boss, Lofty or kvCORE/BoldTrail, so agents keep working where they already work.Each brokerage also gets ZipISA's development team, which builds what the brokerage asks for. The company plans one dedicated team member for every five brokerages as it grows. Once a brokerage claims its ZIPs, ZipISA sells no new seats there to other brokerages or to individual agents."Most AI in real estate is a box you type into. We built the opposite: the work runs on its own, and the agent shows up for the conversation," said Aaron Rafferty, co-founder of ZipISA. "We get agents the at-bats. Winning the listing is still their job. What changes is that one brokerage in each ZIP gets this, and its competitors don't."Agents talk about the AI like a teammate. "I caught myself telling my husband 'let me check what Sophie's been doing' last night," a Texas agent wrote of the AI agent on their seat. "Apparently she's part of the team now." A Scottsdale agent who started out skeptical said it "has been easier to get comfortable with than I expected."In the webinar, co-founders Martin Simms and Aaron Rafferty will walk through a live brokerage dashboard, show the platform's numbers and take questions. Brokerages that join the waitlist are onboarded in the order they join, and each ZIP goes to one brokerage brand.Register for the webinar: Watch the WebinarAbout ZipISAZipISA is an AI inside sales agent platform for real estate agents and brokerages. Its AI agents find homeowners showing signs they may sell, reach them by email in the agent's name, handle replies and book calls on the agent's calendar. ZipISA is built by Standard, an AI venture studio, and is a member of the NVIDIA Inception program. Learn more at zipisa.

Aaron Rafferty

Zip ISA

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Newest AI for Real Estate Brokerages: ZipISA Will Sell Its AI to One Brokerage per ZIP, Locking Out Rivals News Provided By Zip ISA October 12, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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