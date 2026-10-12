CTL COMMUNICATIONS LAUNCHES US OPERATION AS AMERICAN BUSINESS ACCELERATES

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Award-winning global agency opens Miami base and builds US team, with America already accounting for around 25% of its business

- Catherine Turner, CTL founder and CEOLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning global agency CTL Communications has officially launched its US operation, opening a new base in Miami and putting a team on the ground to meet growing client demand across America.The launch marks a major milestone for CTL, which has grown from a team of approximately ten people to more than 100 worldwide in just a few years.CTL expects to generate more than $22 million in revenue in 2026, with around 25% of its business already coming from the US.The new operation combines experienced CTL team members relocating to America with talented local hires, giving US clients people on the ground backed by the expertise and resources of CTL's 100-strong global team. The Miami-based team will serve clients across the United States.CTL founder and CEO Catherine Turner said:“Our clients took us to America before we took CTL there.“We've already built a substantial US business through the work we're doing with our clients. Now we're putting a team on the ground and investing behind that demand so we can be closer to them and do even more.”The move is the latest stage in CTL's 17-year evolution from a live events business into a global communications group spanning live experience, strategic communications, organizational change, employee engagement, learning and creative content.The company is also investing in new products and services, research and intellectual property as it enters its next phase of growth.BUILDING RATHER THAN BUYINGCTL considered acquiring an existing US agency as a way of accelerating its expansion, but consciously chose to build its own operation instead.Turner said:“We looked seriously at acquisition, but decided that building was the right answer for CTL. Our culture and the way we work with clients have been fundamental to our success. We want to build on that culture rather than simply buy scale.“We've assembled a US team combining people who know CTL inside out with talented local hires who bring their own experience and perspective. This isn't about becoming bigger for the sake of it. It's about increasing the impact we can make for our clients.”Turner said the investment also reflects changing client expectations.“Organizations are increasingly looking for full-service partners that can move quickly, think strategically and execute seamlessly across multiple channels.“Our US operation puts more of CTL closer to our American clients while giving them access to the expertise of the wider global business.”CTL's US expansion forms part of a wider investment programme designed to bring the business closer to clients while strengthening its global capabilities.Turner said:“It's taken time to be ready for an opportunity of this scale. Today we have the people, knowledge and ambition to do it properly. America is a big next step for CTL and we're ready for it.”

Mr T M Johns

CTL Communications

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CTL COMMUNICATIONS LAUNCHES US OPERATION AS AMERICAN BUSINESS ACCELERATES News Provided By Orato Consulting Ltd October 12, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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