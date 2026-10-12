Gallery Collection Donates 20,000 Cards And Hosts Employee Card-Signing Event Supporting U.S. Military Community

Handwritten messages from Gallery Collection employees during the company's May 13, 2026 card-signing event. Courtesy of Gallery Collection.

Gallery Collection employees gather to write messages of gratitude and support for U.S. troops, veterans and military families. Courtesy of Gallery Collection.

A Gallery Collection employee displays the Patriotic Tree of Valor Christmas Card used during the company's card-signing event. Courtesy of Gallery Collection.

Gallery Collection Logo

Longtime partnership with Holiday Cards for Our Military Challenge brings employees together as the nonprofit approaches its 2 million-card milestone.

- Leslie Leifer, CMO of Gallery CollectionLANDING, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gallery Collection is continuing its longtime support of Holiday Cards for Our Military Challenge with a donation of 20,000 greeting cards for the 2026 holiday season and its first employee card-signing event.On May 13, 2026, Gallery Collection employees came together to write personal messages of gratitude, encouragement and support for U.S. troops, veterans and military families. The cards they signed will join thousands of others collected from individuals, businesses, schools and community groups across the country.For Gallery Collection, the event added a more personal element to a partnership that has already included years of card donations and financial support for postage.A Longtime Partnership With a Personal PurposeIncluding its 2026 contribution, Gallery Collection has donated close to 50,000 greeting cards to Holiday Cards for Our Military Challenge for participants to personalize and send to members of the military community.The company has also provided financial support to help offset postage costs, helping the organization distribute large volumes of cards each year.“A greeting card may seem like a small gesture, but a personal message can remind someone that their service and sacrifice are remembered,” said Leslie Leifer, CMO of Gallery Collection.“Giving our employees the opportunity to write those messages themselves made this partnership especially meaningful for our team.”Employees Take Part in the TraditionThe May 13 event marked the first time Gallery Collection employees participated in a dedicated card-signing event for Holiday Cards for Our Military Challenge.For employees, the event turned a longstanding company partnership into something more personal. Instead of simply helping provide the cards, they had the opportunity to write the messages themselves.That connection reflects an idea at the heart of Gallery Collection's work: taking the time to write something personal can make a simple card feel much more meaningful.Supporting a Major MilestoneHoliday Cards for Our Military Challenge began as a family card-signing tradition in 2003 and later grew into a nationwide effort. The nonprofit was formally established in 2018 and is dedicated to collecting and delivering personalized messages of respect, care and gratitude to U.S. troops, veterans and military families.In 2026, the organization is working toward a major milestone: sending its 2 millionth card to the military community.The 20,000 cards donated by Gallery Collection this year are part of that nationwide effort and will help the organization continue its annual holiday card campaign.About Holiday Cards for Our Military ChallengeHoliday Cards for Our Military Challenge is a New Hampshire-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to collecting and delivering personalized, signed greeting cards and messages of respect, care and gratitude to U.S. troops, veterans and military families. What began as a family tradition in 2003 has grown into a nationwide effort involving individuals, schools, businesses and community organizations.About Gallery CollectionFounded in 1929, Gallery Collection, a Prudent Publishing Company, is an American family-owned business helping people and professionals create meaningful connections through premium printed products. The company offers greeting cards for every occasion, along with custom business cards, presentation folders, certificates, announcements, invitations, and other personalized business products.Through its commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and customization, Gallery Collection helps customers make a lasting impression through personalized products while fostering creativity and self-expression through its annual Create-A-Greeting-Card Scholarship Contest, which has awarded more than $150,000 in educational funding.

Gallery Collection

Prudent Publishing

+1 201-641-7900

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gallery Collection Donates 20,000 Cards and Hosts Employee Card-Signing Event Supporting U.S. Military Community News Provided By Prudent Publishing October 12, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Military Industry, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.