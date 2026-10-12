Samsar Resources Announces Line Of Lithium-Ion Battery Packs Designed For Durability And Repair

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Noted remanufacturer now offers brand-new packs for security, lighting and industrial applications.

- Guillermo Garcia, Samsar CEOSUGARLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Samsar Resources, a Texas-based manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries, announced today its new Built to Live Again product line of lithium-ion battery packs. Built with brand new cells and designed to be easily serviced, repaired, and remanufactured, Built to Live Again packs stay in the field and get the job done.Samsar battery packs are built for durable, drop-in use across North America's most demanding commercial applications. Solar lighting trailers, mobile security and surveillance systems, traffic message boards, telecommunications, and other off-grid and industrial equipment need batteries built to last. Samsar's new battery packs incorporate cold-weather charging, integrated Victron and Morning Star battery-to-system communications, and best-in-class weather protection, all while providing in the field serviceability that can save customers millions in battery replacement costs.“We design for performance, durability, and longevity, so our customers get both the energy they need and an American supply chain they can brag about,” said Samsar CEO Guillermo Garcia.“Our customers see the benefit whether they lease or own; long pack lifetimes keep costs down for everyone.”Today, Samsar is announcing four SKUs to support our customers:- 25.6V 100Ah wide-format- 25.6V 100Ah narrow-format- 25.6 230Ah 8D- 48V 100AhAll four models include integrated heating to enable cold-weather charging. Samsar Built to Live Again packs also include CAN 2.0 and RS485 Victron-enabled communication protocols which allows for easy integration with systems power by solar panels, generators, or fuel cells. Solar lighting, mobile surveillance, and traffic management equipment rely on solar power to ensure uptime in remote locations.Samsar Resources was founded to maximize the lifetime of lithium-ion batteries. Noted as the company who recently passed the milestone of 1,000 remanufactured Nissan Leaf batteries, Samsar has held good pack design as a core value since its founding in 2018. Well-designed packs that enable easy repair make it possible for Samsar customers to save money on maintenance. Electric operators in security, lighting and industry with sustainability targets can also count on Samsar to be good stewards of critical minerals.“Our customers build high-endurance machines for incredibly demanding scenarios, and they need lithium-ion batteries that are up to the challenge,” said Samsar Chief Growth Officer Peter Reardon.“Whatever the weather, wherever the need, Samsar provides the energy architecture to help get the job done.”About SamsarSamsar Resources, based in Sugar Land, Texas, remanufactures used electric vehicle batteries into other forms of value-added energy storage. Inspired by the ancient concept of *samsara,* Samsar Resources supports the development of a global circular economy by maximizing the value of energy storage assets. Learn more at .

Andrew A Jay

Samsar Resources

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Samsar Resources Announces Line of Lithium-Ion Battery Packs Designed for Durability and Repair News Provided By Samsar Resources October 12, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry



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