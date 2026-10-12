CAROL Bike And Agen Join Forces To Close The Longevity Loop

The CAROL Bike and the Agen Robot. Under the partnership, every ride feeds the daily protocol the Robot dispenses. Image: Agen / CAROL

Training, health metrics and personalised supplements in one AI-driven daily protocol

- Ulrich Dempfle, Co-founder, CAROL BikeLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CAROL, maker of the AI-powered exercise bike that delivers a full workout in 5 minutes, announced a partnership with Agen, the longevity platform that turns health metrics into a daily protocol. Together they are building one connected system: one that covers your training, your recovery and your supplements, set fresh every day.Fitness tech is fragmented. The loop is broken.Your bike knows your power output. Your watch knows your sleep. Your supplements know nothing at all. Billions have gone into single-signal devices, and every one of them leaves the user to join the data up alone. CAROL and Agen are ending that.“REHIT proved you can get lasting health benefits in 5 minutes. With Agen, those 5 minutes now shape everything that follows: your recovery, your supplements, your next day. It's the most complete personal health system we've ever been part of,” said Ulrich Dempfle, Co-founder, CAROL Bike.Measure. Decide. Act.Measure: Every CAROL ride records power, recovery and fitness age. The Agen Band adds continuous signals from the wrist, day and night: heart rate, HRV, SpO2, movement and sleep. All of it goes into your profile.Decide: Agen's AI reads these signals together. It grades each metric by strength of evidence and builds tomorrow's protocol from today's data: training load, recovery and supplement dose.Act: The Agen Robot dispenses the day's precision-dosed Smart Capsules each morning. CAROL runs the 5-minute ride. Then the loop starts again, a little sharper each time.Science first, on both sidesCAROL's REHIT protocol has been validated across 7 clinical studies and delivers greater health and fitness benefits than regular cardio in 90% less time. Agen has published 7 research papers and filed 6 patents. Its formulas are third-party batch tested and made to EU GMP and ISO 9001 standards. Both companies hold the same rule: clinical evidence comes before claims, without exception.The connected line-upCAROL Bike: 5-minute AI-personalised REHIT rides, from $2,795Agen App: face-scan vitals, connects to 60+ apps and wearables, including Apple Watch, Whoop and Oura. Free.Agen Band: heart rate, HRV, SpO2, sleep and activity tracking, no subscription, $99Agen Robot: automatic daily dispensing of personalised Smart Capsules, $499 with a one-month starter packAgen Supplements: Ready Supplements and Smart Capsules, from $4The partnership brings together more than 35,000 CAROL riders and Agen's dedicated longevity community, and it is only the start. The two companies plan to build every product needed to support a longer, healthier life.About CAROLCAROL makes the AI-powered exercise bike behind REHIT: reduced-exertion high-intensity training that gives clinically validated results in 5 minutes. More than 35,000 riders use it. carolbikeAbout AgenAgen is a longevity platform that combines health metrics, AI-built daily protocols and evidence-scored personalised supplements. It has published 7 research papers and filed 6 patents. agen

Olga Basova

Head of Marketing at CAROL Bike

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CAROL Bike and Agen Join Forces to Close the Longevity Loop News Provided By CAROL Bike October 12, 2026, 10:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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