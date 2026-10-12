GAIP Welcomes Lloyd's Asia As Supporting Partner To Advance Resilience Across Asia

GAIP

The Global Asia Insurance Partnership (GAIP) has announced that Lloyd's Asia has joined the platform as a Supporting Partner.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Asia Insurance Partnership (GAIP) today announced that Lloyd's Asia has joined the Asia-focused, neutral tripartite platform as a Supporting Partner, bringing a specialist insurance and reinsurance market perspective to GAIP's work to address protection gaps and strengthen resilience against the complex and evolving risks affecting Asia.Protection gaps are shaped by more than the availability of insurance. They also arise from a range of factors, including how risks are understood, whether suitable solutions and market capacity exist, how effectively protection reaches the people and businesses that need it, and whether the wider policy and institutional environment supports sustainable responses. GAIP brings together perspectives from the insurance industry, regulators and policymakers, and academia to examine these different dimensions and support more coherent approaches to strengthening resilience.Based in Singapore, Lloyd's Asia is the Lloyd's market's largest underwriting centre outside London and a key hub for specialist insurance and reinsurance business across Asia Pacific. It connects regional markets with specialist underwriting expertise, risk insight and global market capacity, helping businesses respond to risks that may be complex, emerging or difficult to insure through conventional approaches.Lloyd's Asia's contribution to regional market development extends beyond underwriting. Through its work on innovation, risk insight, industry engagement and talent development, it supports the expertise, capabilities and collaboration needed for insurance markets to respond to changing risks. These efforts are also important in addressing protection gaps, which cannot be resolved through additional insurance capacity alone.“Strengthening resilience across Asia requires perspectives from across the insurance ecosystem,” said Min Hung Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of GAIP.“We are pleased to welcome Lloyd's Asia as a Supporting Partner and to bring its specialist market perspective into GAIP's broader public-private-academia collaboration. We look forward to working together with Lloyd's Asia and our other partners to advance practical, evidence-based approaches to complex risks and protection gaps across the region.”“Asia's risk landscape is evolving rapidly and effective solutions must reflect the region's diverse markets and needs. Working with GAIP will deepen our understanding of those challenges and help the Lloyd's market contribute expertise and solutions that are relevant to the communities and economies they are intended to serve,” said Emma Loynes, Chief Executive Officer, Lloyd's Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.As a Supporting Partner, Lloyd's Asia will participate in relevant GAIP working groups, dialogues, workshops and other collaborative initiatives, and engage with GAIP's research, frameworks and tools. This will enable two-way exchange between Lloyd's Asia's market experience and the regulatory, public policy, academic and wider industry perspectives represented within GAIP on key and emerging risks affecting the region.Through this partnership, GAIP and Lloyd's Asia aim to deepen cross-sector knowledge exchange and support practical, evidence-based approaches to the risks affecting people, communities and economies across Asia.About the Global Asia Insurance PartnershipEstablished in Singapore in 2021, the Global Asia Insurance Partnership (GAIP) is an Asia-focused, neutral tripartite platform that brings together the global insurance industry, regulators and policymakers, and academia to close protection gaps and strengthen long-term resilience. Through evidence-based frameworks, policy dialogue, practical tools and talent development, GAIP turns cross-sector expertise into action across its three strategic themes of integrated approaches to protection gaps, health and retirement protection gaps, and climate change and insurance.For more information, please visit .About Lloyd'sLloyd's is the world's leading insurance and reinsurance marketplace.Through the collective intelligence and risk sharing expertise of the market's underwriters and brokers, we help create a braver world. We do this by sharpening the insight to anticipate and understand risk, and the knowledge to develop relevant and innovative forms of insurance for customers globally.At Lloyd's, we offer the efficiencies of shared resources in a marketplace that covers risks from more than 200 territories, in any industry, at any scale. Ours is a promise of trusted partnership – helping to recover in times of need, build resilience and inspire courage everywhere.

Tashnuva Haque

Blue Totem Communications

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GAIP Welcomes Lloyd's Asia as Supporting Partner to Advance Resilience Across Asia News Provided By Blue Totem Communications October 12, 2026, 10:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry



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