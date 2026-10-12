Leagend Expands European Automotive Partnerships After Successful Presence At AUTOMOTIVE PARTS EXPO 2026

leagend battery monitor BMS100

leagend battery tester BA4000 with built-in printer

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS300 with smart APP

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS400 with smart APP

leagend connected with automotive professionals at AUTOMOTIVE PARTS EXPO 2026, presenting intelligent vehicle solutions and seeking global partnerships.

- leagend ManagementNADARZYN, MAZOWIECKIE, POLAND, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- leagend, a top manufacturer of battery testers, battery monitors, OBD II diagnostic tools, battery chargers, and battery-free supercapacitor jump starters, successfully concluded its participation at AUTOMOTIVE PARTS EXPO 2026, held from October 9–11 at PTAK Warsaw Expo in Nadarzyn, Warsaw, Poland.During the three-day exhibition, leagend engaged with automotive distributors, aftermarket professionals, retailers, workshop specialists, and industry partners from Poland and across Europe, showcasing its innovative product portfolio and exploring new cooperation opportunities in the rapidly evolving automotive aftermarket.With the increasing demand for smarter, safer, and more efficient vehicle maintenance solutions, leagend presented its comprehensive range of automotive technologies, including supercapacitor jump starters, battery testers, battery monitors, battery chargers, OBD II diagnostic tools, and super batteries. These solutions are designed to help professional users and everyday drivers improve vehicle reliability, optimize battery management, and enhance the overall driving experience.Creating New Opportunities Through Intelligent Automotive SolutionsA major highlight of leagend's exhibition presence was its advanced supercapacitor jump starter technology, represented by the JS Series. Unlike traditional jump starters that rely on built-in lithium batteries, leagend's battery-free supercapacitor jump starters provide an innovative approach by delivering reliable starting power without chemical battery storage, while also integrating intelligent battery monitoring and vehicle management functions.The JS Series attracted strong attention from professional visitors seeking next-generation solutions for automotive repair shops, dealerships, fleet management, roadside assistance, and aftermarket distribution channels.Beyond jump-starting capability, leagend demonstrated how its products combine testing, monitoring, protection, and starting solutions into a complete automotive ecosystem, creating new possibilities for partners looking to expand their product offerings and provide higher-value solutions to customers.Building Stronger Partnerships in the European Automotive AftermarketAUTOMOTIVE PARTS EXPO 2026 provided an important platform for leagend to connect directly with industry professionals and discuss potential cooperation in distribution, retail, OEM partnerships, and regional market development.Through face-to-face communication with visitors, leagend gained valuable insights into the needs of European automotive professionals while introducing its capabilities in product innovation, manufacturing, and customized business cooperation.“AUTOMOTIVE PARTS EXPO 2026 allowed us to connect with professional partners who share our vision of bringing smarter automotive solutions to global markets. We believe strong partnerships are the key to creating long-term value, and we look forward to working with more distributors, retailers, and industry professionals worldwide.” said Ms Aries Yuan, Senior Sales Manager from leagend.Continuing to Expand Global Automotive PartnershipsWith more than 20 years of experience in automotive electronics innovation, leagend continues to strengthen its global presence by providing reliable and intelligent solutions for vehicle owners, professional technicians, and automotive businesses.Following its successful participation at AUTOMOTIVE PARTS EXPO 2026, leagend will continue exploring cooperation opportunities with partners across Europe and worldwide, supporting businesses with competitive products, strong R&D capabilities, and comprehensive automotive aftermarket solutions.Business partners, distributors, retailers, and industry professionals interested in cooperation opportunities with leagend are welcome to contact the team for further discussion.Business Inquiries:...About leagendleagend is a professional and top automotive technology manufacturer with more than 20 years of industry and product development experience. The company develops innovative automotive solutions including battery-free supercapacitor jump starters, battery testers, battery monitors, battery chargers, OBD II diagnostic tools, and super batteries.With a focus on technology innovation, product development, and global B2B cooperation, leagend partners with automotive businesses worldwide to deliver reliable solutions for the evolving automotive aftermarket.

Arthur Kingsly

Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

+ +86 755-8282 1859

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leagend Expands European Automotive Partnerships After Successful Presence at AUTOMOTIVE PARTS EXPO 2026 News Provided By Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. October 12, 2026, 10:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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