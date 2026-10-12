Nominate The Global Visionaries For 9Th International Business Magazine Awards 2026

The countdown has begun, and the nomination for Dubai's premier global business event is closing soon. International Business Magazine urges global leaders, visionary entrepreneurs, elite firms, and industry trailblazers to step forward and seize the opportunity

International Business Magazine is actively inviting Silver, Gold, and Platinum sponsors to command Centre stage at this premier international event.

Platform your leadership insights, establish strategic alliances, and accelerate sustainable enterprise growth towards 2027 and beyond.

Submit Your Nomination today to Join Top Founders, CXOs, and Industry Trailblazers at Dubai's Premier Global Business Gathering

- Shankar Shivaprasad, CEO of International Business Magazine

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- International Business Magazine officially calls upon visionary enterprises, FinTech pioneers, trailblazing startups, and corporate leaders to claim global recognition. The 9th Edition of the International Business Magazine Awards 2026 celebrates extraordinary achievements, transformative innovation, and market-defining leadership.

The grand celebration will take place at the iconic Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai on November 29, 2026. The countdown has begun, and the nomination for Dubai's premier global business event is closing soon. International Business Magazine urges global leaders, visionary entrepreneurs, elite firms, and industry trailblazers to step forward and seize the opportunity

Claim Your Stage Among Global Business Titans

Missing this limited timeframe means losing out on a golden opportunity to elevate the brand prestige and expand international influence exponentially. Here are the core benefits of our award event association:

. Unrivalled Global Visibility: Highlight your organization's accomplishments before a powerful international network of investors, government officials, and market decision-makers.

. Massive Industry Participation: Over 15,000 nominations across diverse sectors continue to set new benchmarks for corporate excellence and competitive innovation.

. Elite Leadership Gathering: Network directly with representatives from over 60-75 global firms.

. Global Competition to take centre stage: Global competition will lit up in the 9th edition of International Business Magazine Awards 2026 with the presence of more than 250-300 elite firms competing for top recognitions from across diverse industries and verticals.

Spotlight on Industries Shaping Tomorrow

The 2026 awards edition focuses on dynamic, high-growth sectors driving future economic development across global markets and the Middle East: -

. Technology & Finance: Artificial Intelligence, FinTech, digital payments, banking, cybersecurity, and Forex trading platforms.

. Realty & Services: High-end real estate, aviation, hospitality, healthcare, and sustainable corporate enterprises.

Leadership Insights on Awards Event from our Leaders

"Building on eight years of celebrating world-class innovation, this gala event remains at the forefront to select, recognise and honor the ultimate nexus of global leaders. Our future vision is clear: to unite dynamic pioneers, foster transformative partnerships, and inspire the next era of global enterprise."

- Shankar Shivaprasad, CEO of International Business Magazine.

"True enterprise excellence goes far beyond balance sheets; it is about building a legacy of impactful transformation. Beyond the prestige of the trophies, the true magic lies in the ecosystem it cultivates-bringing together elite minds, government policymakers, and global CXOs to forge collaborative blueprints for the future. As we look ahead to 2027, the platform is set to scale new horizons. The upcoming year will introduce advanced frameworks designed to unearth micro-market innovators and green economy pioneers, transforming the global stage into an even more powerful incubator for next-generation enterprise leadership."

- Shashank Madesha, Managing Director of International Business Magazine

Why Your Brand Needs This Global Distinction

. Instant Market Credibility: Honorees earn permanent international prestige, gaining key access to high-net-worth investors and strategic government partners.

. Amplified Brand Reputation: Distinguish your organization across an exclusive network of over 1,00,000+ corporate subscribers and influential industry stakeholders.

. Cross-Border Expansion: Platform your leadership insights, establish strategic alliances, and accelerate sustainable enterprise growth towards 2027 and beyond.

Exclusive Sponsorship Packages: Elevate Your Presence

International Business Magazine is actively inviting Silver, Gold, and Platinum sponsors to command Centre stage at this premier international event.

. Media & Brand Exposure: Secure exclusive video interviews, photoshoots, venue ad videos, and prominent feature articles in the Special Edition Magazine.

. Keynote Speaking Opportunities: Address an elite audience of global executives and share your firm's landmark achievements and industry vision.

. VIP Hospitality & Travel: Experience luxurious Dubai accommodations, full travel arrangements, priority event seating, and dedicated personal butler services.

. World-Class Entertainment: Enjoy grand performances by international artists alongside exquisite dining experiences curated by world-renowned chefs.

Key Event Details and Nomination Guidelines

.Event Date: November 29, 2026

.Venue Location: Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

.Target Audience: Founders, CXOs, CTOs, Entrepreneurs, and Corporate Trailblazers

.Nomination Cost: Free

.Official Submissions: Submit Your Free Nomination here.

.Historical Archive: Explore 2025 Award Winners.

To explore customized sponsorship packages or secure priority event access, contact the team at... or call +971 503 211164.

Position your organization at the apex of corporate excellence and join global pioneers shaping future business landscape today!

About International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based online publication with over 1,00,000 subscriber base that comprises of investors, C-suite executives, key stakeholders, policymakers, government officials and influential industry stakeholders. The magazine provides the latest updates from various industry sectors such as banking, finance, technology, retail, fintech, asset and wealth management, trading, forex, real estate, travel, automobile, aviation and more.

International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine LLC

+971 50 321 1164

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Nominate the Global Visionaries for 9th International Business Magazine Awards 2026 News Provided By International Business Magazine LLC October 12, 2026, 10:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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