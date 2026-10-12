Keerti Kelkar Calls Husband Sharad Kelkar 'Man With The Biggest Heart' In A Belated Birthday Post

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) As actor Sharad Kelkar turned 50 years old on October 7 this year, his better half and actress, Keerti Kelkar, penned a heart-warming note for her husband on social media, calling him 'the man with the biggest heart'.

Uploading a few glimpses from the sweet birthday celebration on her official Instagram handle, Keerti shared, "This post comes a lil late as we were completely engrossed in celebrating you Happy belated Birthday to the man who has my whole heart. (red heart emoji) Keshu's papa, my baabu, our strength, our comfort, and the lifeline of our little world (sic)."

"The man with the biggest heart I know, who loves so deeply, gives so generously, and has a way of making everyone around him feel special. A heart so beautiful that it makes me fall in love with you a little more every day. You are so much more than just the person I love. You are the person I have built my life with, the one I have shared my happiest moments, weathered life's storms, argued endlessly, and laughed madly with...", she went on to add.

Keerti added that life with the 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' actor has been a journey full of love, laughter, madness, memories, and a million little moments. She further went on to pray that life gives Sharad back all the love, happiness, and warmth that he ends up bringing into the lives of everyone around him.

"Through every chapter, every high and low, every yesterday and every tomorrow, life is a lil more adventures with you. Happy Belated Birthday, my love. You are our home, our heart, and our everything. We celebrate you everyday", she concluded the post.

Sharad and Keerti tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on 3 June 2005. The couple has one daughter, Kesha Kelkar.