Actor Imran Khan Is An American Citizen, Alleges Veteran Politician Kirit Somaiya

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Bollywood actor Imran Khan has been alleged of carrying the American passport by the former Member of Lok Sabha, Kirit Somaiya. The politician has alleged that the actor, born on American soil, is a holder of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, and cannot exercise his right to public demonstration.

The politician registered a complaint with the Gamdevi Police Station on Monday, and stated in his complaint that Under Section 23(a) of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, a foreigner who "does any act in violation of the conditions of the valid visa issued to him for his entry and stay in India" is punishable with imprisonment which may extend to three years or with fine which may extend to three lakh rupees or with both. Under Sections 7 and 29 of the said Act, the Central Government may direct that a foreigner shall not remain in India and may direct his removal.

He raised concerns about the actor's participation, calling him“a foreign national”, in an agitation directed against a constitutional authority of India.

The politician, who has a long political career, and earlier enjoyed Internet virality with his looped-in statement of“Maine apko jawab de diya hai”, has also claimed that he hasn't received a copy of the FIR, and he is not aware of the sections invoked or of the contents of the FIR.

On October 10, 2026, the political agitation was held at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai with regards to the ongoing issue of alleged irregularities in the electoral system of the Republic of India. The nationwide call for protests was generated by the online party, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

The protestors have demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with protests in Delhi entering their 3rd day on October 12, 2026. The youth-led movement is opposing the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that the exercise has disenfranchised millions of voters.

The Election Commission and the BJP have denied allegations of manipulation. On October 10, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and fellow leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained after arriving in Delhi for a planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar. Many protesters were also detained as authorities imposed extensive security restrictions.

The Apex Court during its special hearing on Sunday noted that there will be no detention of the protestors, and the public transport will return to normalcy.