BJP, Congress Workers Clash In Jamshedpur, Over 10 Injured In Stone-Pelting

MENAFN - IANS) Jamshedpur, Oct 12 (IANS) More than 10 persons were injured after a protest over the JNU episode triggered a violent clash between BJP and Congress workers outside the Congress headquarters, Tilak Pustakalaya, in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on Monday.

Those injured in the stone-pelting and scuffle included former BJP district President Dinesh Kumar and a Congress Vice President. Both sustained serious head injuries. The incident sparked chaos in the area. Police deployed additional forces in view of the tense situation prevailing in the area.

The BJP Mahanagar Mahila Morcha had planned a protest outside the Congress headquarters demanding action against Manipur Congress MP and former JNU professor Dr Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, including his arrest and dismissal. Bimol Akoijam has been accused of sexual harassment of women students at the varsity.

As per the scheduled programme, BJP workers gathered at the G Town Club ground in Bistupur at around 11.30 a.m. and marched towards the Congress office.

As the BJP workers reached the Congress headquarters, workers of the two parties came face-to-face.

Both sides started sloganeering, followed by a heated exchange of words, which soon escalated into violence. Sticks and stones were allegedly used by both sides to target each other. Several workers from both parties were left bleeding in the clash.

It was not immediately clear which side initiated the violence.

Local police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and brought the situation under control. A heavy police contingent was deployed in the Bistupur area of Jamshedpur as a precautionary measure.

Police officials said the injured were taken to hospital for treatment. Authorities are examining video footage and other evidence to identify those involved in the violence.

Police said strict legal action would be taken against those found responsible for disturbing law and order and indulging in stone-pelting.

A detailed investigation into the incident is underway, they said.