CJP Seeks Permission To Protest At Jantar Mantar, Gives 24-Hr Ultimatum

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Monday submitted a letter to the Delhi Police seeking permission and a designated date to stage a peaceful demonstration at Jantar Mantar, giving authorities a 24-hour ultimatum to respond.

This comes amid Jantar Mantar being de-notified as a designated venue for organising protests and demonstrations in Delhi, with the Delhi Police designating three new locations for the purpose, according to an official notice. The three new designated protest venues are Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground, and CBD Ground in East Delhi.

CJP Alleges 'Severe Disruption' by Police

In a formal representation addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Parliament Street Police Station, CJP activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka urged the administration to de-escalate law enforcement presence and allocate Jantar Mantar for their peaceful assembly. The letter alleged that the national capital has witnessed "severe disruption and widespread public distress" over recent days due to what it described as heavy-handed police measures.

"With over 55,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed across the city, routine civic life has come to a virtual standstill. Passersby, peaceful citizens, and members of the press have reported arbitrary & illegal detentions, physical aggression, violence, and prolonged custody stretching late into the night," the letter stated, adding that commercial establishments have faced financial strain due to road closures and barricades.

Group Demands Reply Within 24 Hours

Addressing the police's prerequisite regarding prior notice, the organisers stated that authorities could schedule the protest on a date of their own choosing. "Given the constant allegation from the government and Police's side about not informing them of the protest well in advance, i.e. before at least 10 days, we hereby give you the option to provide us the designated protest site Jantar Mantar on a date of your choosing," the letter said.

Reiterating that the right to assemble peacefully is constitutionally protected, the group asserted that citizens, students, and youth cannot be stopped from exercising their democratic rights. However, the group demanded a reply within a strict timeframe. "We demand you respond to this letter within 24 hours from time of receipt, failing which, protesters will have no choice but to continue the protest in a peaceful manner. The Cockroach Janta Party will also announce a new date for mass protest if you fail to respond and allocate us the designated protest site Jantar Mantar," the letter read.

Activist Recounts Visit to Police Station

While speaking to the reporters, CJP activist Ashutosh Ranka said the organisation had submitted a letter to Delhi Police seeking permission to hold a protest and asking the authorities to suggest a suitable date for the demonstration. "We have come to the Delhi Police with a letter, as we had mentioned earlier, offering them the option to suggest a date on which we can hold our protest. The DCP also came into the room by mistake, but when he saw us sitting there, he left, so we could not meet him either. The Additional DCP and the SHO are also not present. It appears that the entire Parliament Street Police Station has been vacated since CJP arrived. Anyway, we have submitted our letter informing the police of our request for permission," he said. (ANI)

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