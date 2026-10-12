Gujarat: Drones Transform Farming In Vadodara, Make Crop Spraying Faster

Agricultural drones are helping farmers in Gujarat's Vadodara district make crop spraying faster and less labour-intensive, with technology enabling efficient application of agricultural inputs such as Nano Urea and Nano DAP while reducing time and physical effort. The use of drones is gaining traction among farmers as the technology allows fields to be covered in a short period, reduces the need to carry heavy spraying equipment and helps streamline farm operations.

“Spraying with drones delivers very good results, as the spray reaches every area. One acre of land can be sprayed in just five minutes. The results are excellent, and it saves both time and money,” said Rasmikbhai Binubhai Patel, a farmer.

Government Support Boosts Drone Adoption

Government-supported drone services and training are also helping bring the technology to agricultural fields. Farmers are using these services to apply Nano Urea and Nano DAP, while trained operators are providing spraying facilities to cultivators.

“The drone we currently use was provided by the government along with training. We use it to spray Nano Urea and Nano DAP in farmers' fields. This helps farmers save a significant amount of time,” said Kewal Kumar Choudhary, a farmer.

Drone operators say the technology enables them to cover larger areas in less time, making agricultural spraying more efficient.“We operate drones to spray IFFCO's Nano Urea and Nano DAP in farmers' fields. This makes the spraying process faster, allowing the entire field to be covered in a short period of time,” said Achal Patel, a drone operator.

Subsidies and Financial Aid for Farmers

To make the service more affordable, farmers are also receiving financial support for drone-based spraying. Under the scheme, farmers are eligible for a subsidy of Rs 500 per acre when they avail of spraying through a service provider, while their contribution is limited to Rs 100 per acre.

“Under the drone spraying scheme, farmers receive a subsidy of Rs 500 per acre for spraying through the service provider. Farmers are required to pay only Rs 100 per acre, making drone-based spraying more affordable and accessible,” said Hiren P Thanki, Assistant Director of Agriculture, Vadodara Zilla Panchayat.

The state government is also extending financial assistance to eligible applicants seeking to purchase agricultural drones, subject to prescribed requirements, including possession of a valid drone pilot licence.

“Farmers who wish to purchase agricultural drones can also receive financial assistance, provided they possess the prescribed drone pilot licence. For the purchase of drones, the Gujarat government provides financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh. At present, in Vadodara district, around five organisations are providing drone spraying services, and an estimated 5,000 to 7,000 farmers have benefited from drone-spraying services,” said Nitin Vasava, District Agriculture Officer, Vadodara Zilla Panchayat.

Creating Opportunities for Rural Youth

With drone service providers expanding access to technology and government assistance supporting adoption, agricultural drones are also creating opportunities for trained rural youth to offer specialised services. The initiative is bringing digital tools closer to farmers while supporting more efficient crop management and new avenues for rural self-employment.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)