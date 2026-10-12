Congress Protests Are Frustration Over Defeats: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, dismissing their ongoing protests as a manifestation of frustration over successive electoral defeats. Responding to the INDIA bloc's demonstrations, Chouhan claimed that the party's inability to accept defeat is driving them to target constitutional institutions.

Addressing the media, Chouhan likened the party's behaviour to an unskilled performer, saying, "The condition of Congress leadership is like, 'Naach na Jane Aangan Tedha', which translates to 'A bad dancer blames the floor.' Congress has also fallen from the eyes of the public and has also fallen from the hearts of the public. The series of Congress's defeats is continuously ongoing."

Chouhan lists Congress's electoral losses

"What happened in the by-elections? What is the condition of Congress in Assam? What happened in the local body elections in Tripura, Rajasthan, and before that, in Himachal? Losing one election after another and then, in frustration, taking to the streets to protest has become the fate of the Congress, and the blame for their election defeat is also on the Congress, which sins in attacking constitutional institutions," he added.

'Internal failings, idea-less leadership' the cause

The senior BJP leader argued that the blame for these electoral setbacks lies squarely with the party's own internal failings rather than external entities. "The reason for Congress's defeat is not the Election Commission; the reason for Congress's defeat is Congress's own idea-less leadership. What is the current state of the Congress? There is infighting in Uttar Pradesh. In Punjab, they have had to change the state president. In different places, there are conflicts over leadership. In Karnataka, sometimes it's Siddaramaiah, sometimes it's D.K. Shivakumar. In Telangana, there is internal conflict."

Chouhan further asserted that the current Congress leadership is fundamentally disconnected from the nation's ethos. "If there is any reason for the defeat, it is the leadership of the Congress. It does not know the country, it does not know the people of the country, it does not know the values of life here, and it does not know the traditions here."

'Congress sinned by changing elected governments'

The Union Minister hit back at Congress's allegations regarding the Constitution, stating, "What will they talk about the Constitution? They have sinned by changing elected governments more than 90 times."

INDIA bloc protests against electoral irregularities

Chouhan's remarks come as the opposition INDIA bloc on Monday began a protest march from the Constitution Club of India in the national capital, mounting a massive joint offensive against the central government and the Election Commission over alleged electoral irregularities.

Amid heavy security arrangements and barricading by the Delhi Police across the area, leaders of the Opposition began their march, announcing that they would approach the Supreme Court to file a writ petition to safeguard democratic and constitutional rights. (ANI)

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