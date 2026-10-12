Pargat Singh, Sachin Pilot Discuss Punjab Political Strategy In Delhi

Pargat Singh Holds Strategic Meetings

Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh on Monday met Punjab Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot at Punjab Bhawan in Delhi to discuss the political situation in the state. He also held meetings with party MLAs and district Congress presidents to deliberate on future political strategy, strengthening the organisation and public interest issues concerning Punjab

Earlier, Pargat Singh on Sunday took the oath as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) at Punjab Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh in the presence of the party's Punjab in-charge, Sachin Pilot. Singh, a former Indian hockey captain, is a three-time MLA from Jalandhar Cantt. He replaced Ludhiana MP Warring as the Punjab Congress chief. "We all will have to work hard together. The Punjab brand needs to be fixed...," Singh said.

Congress Eyes 2027 Victory

Speaking to the reporters, Pilot said the people of Punjab had lost faith in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and expressed hope that the Congress would form the government in the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.“Today, Pargat Singh has assumed the responsibility of Punjab Congress President. The people of Punjab have lost faith in AAP; they want change. I am hopeful that we will form the government,” Pilot said.

Party Gears Up for Campaign

Earlier on October 6, Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot welcomed the appointment of Olympian Pargat Singh as the new president of the Punjab Congress, stating that the party is gearing up to launch its campaign in the state soon. Pilot described Pargat Singh as a widely respected sports figure and a national icon whose leadership would strengthen the party's grassroots base in Punjab. "The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed a new president. Pargat Singh, who is a well-known sportsman and Olympian, has been the captain of the Indian hockey team and is also a national icon. The party has entrusted him with this key responsibility," Pilot said.

Highlighting the party's upcoming roadmap, Pilot revealed that the leadership is set to travel to Punjab to formally kick-start its political outreach. "Very soon, I think we will go there and launch our campaign, and within the next few days, we will visit Punjab and Chandigarh," the Congress leader added.

"Certainly, we are making a program for Rahul Gandhi to visit Punjab," he stated.

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