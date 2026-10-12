Gayatri Parivar's Jyoti Kalash Chariots Begin Yatra For Centenary

Preparations for the grand birth centenary celebrations of Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma, the founder of the Gayatri Parivar, have now gained momentum with an intensified public awareness campaign. In this sequence, three Jyoti Kalash chariots were flagged off from Shantikunj on Sunday. Revered Shail Didi, the head of Shantikunj, performed the worship rituals amid the blowing of conch shells and the chanting of Vedic mantras before bidding farewell to the chariots.

Public Awareness Campaign Launched

These Jyoti Kalash chariots will travel through more than 50 districts of Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, extending invitations for the birth centenary celebrations to villages and towns.

During the chariot campaign, public outreach activities will be conducted in villages and cities throughout the day to inform people about the objectives, programmes and scheduled dates of the birth centenary celebrations. Along with this, the ideals of Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma concerning women's empowerment, value-based families, social harmony and social development will be conveyed to the masses.

Seminars and Deep Mahayagnas will be organised in the evenings. Through these programmes, people will be encouraged to connect with the ideals of Yugrishi Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya and Mataji and participate in constructive social activities.

After completing their scheduled journeys, these chariots will reach New Delhi by October 28–29.

The departure ceremony of the chariots was attended by a large number of Gayatri Parivar members participating in various training camps, along with the resident volunteers of Shantikunj. The members took part in the public awareness rally on two-wheelers and in buses. During the event, great enthusiasm was visible among the Gayatri Parivar members to spread the message of the centenary celebrations to a wider section of society.

An Opportunity for Social Transformation

On this occasion, Shail Didi, the head of Shantikunj, said that Mataji's birth centenary is an opportunity to spread her ideals to every section of society and strengthen the resolve for positive social transformation.

She stated that the public awareness campaign would be truly meaningful only when people adopt these ideals in their lives and conduct.

Dr. Chinmay Pandya, the leader of the Birth Centenary Celebrations and Pro Vice-Chancellor of Dev Sanskriti University, said that this campaign is an important initiative towards making the birth centenary celebrations a people's event.

He informed that a grand three-day centenary celebration will be organised at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi from October 31 to November 2. For this purpose, an extensive public awareness campaign will be conducted throughout the National Capital Region (NCR).

He further stated that the Jyoti Kalash chariots flagged off today will carry the message of public awareness across three significant regions associated with Yugrishi Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya-Haridwar, his Karmabhoomi (land of work); Awalkheda in Agra, his Janmabhoomi (birthplace); and Mathura, his Tapobhoomi

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