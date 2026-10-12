Demining Operations Continue Across 13 Districts Of Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released data on demining operations carried out by organizations involved in clearance activities in the liberated territories from October 5 to 11.

According to ANAMA, a total of 327 anti-personnel mines, 34 anti-tank mines, and 624 other unexploded military ordnance items were discovered and neutralized over the past week.

During the operations, 1,239.1 hectares of land were cleared of mines and other unexploded ordnance.

The operations were conducted in Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan.

Mine clearance remains one of Azerbaijan's key priorities in the post-conflict period, with extensive demining operations continuing to improve safety, facilitate reconstruction efforts, and enable the return of former internally displaced persons to the liberated territories.