Andrew Garfield Opens Up About Playing Sam Altman In 'Artificial'

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Andrew Garfield takes on the role of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in "Artificial", a new film that looks at the people and events behind one of the biggest stories in the technology industry.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, the film premiered at the 70th BFI London Film Festival on October 11. It tells the story of OpenAI's rise and revisits the events of November 2023, when Altman was briefly removed as CEO before returning to the company five days later.

Speaking to Reuters, Andrew Garfield said he was drawn to the project by a desire to understand the people behind the rapid development of artificial intelligence.

"I think the reason I was drawn to it was just pure curiosity and fear and really trying to understand as deeply as possible the people who are ushering us into this next phase of the world," he said.

Andrew Garfield said he had not met Altman while preparing for the role. His portrayal is therefore his own interpretation of the OpenAI chief, rather than a direct account based on personal encounters.

The film also explores tensions within OpenAI, including disagreements over the company's direction and concerns about AI safety. These issues came into focus during the leadership crisis that led to Altman's brief departure in 2023.

The cast includes Yura Borisov as OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever, Monica Barbaro as former OpenAI technology chief Mira Murati, Ike Barinholtz as Elon Musk and Mark Rylance as AI researcher Geoffrey Hinton. The screenplay was written by Simon Rich.

Guadagnino, whose previous films include "Call Me by Your Name and Challengers", directs the project. Artificial is scheduled to open in US cinemas on December 25, 2026.

Photo: Getty Images for BFI