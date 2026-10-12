Can A United Front Turn The Tide Against Terrorism In KP?

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Peshawar: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has urged the public not to panic, saying difficult times may lie ahead, but Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will, Insha'Allah, be taken ahead of the other provinces.

Naqvi was addressing a meeting of the Apex Committee, chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, convened to review the law and order situation and security threats in the province.

According to sources, the meeting discussed security arrangements and measures related to the deployment of the army in 12 sensitive districts of the province.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said this was the first day he could proudly say that the federal and provincial governments were on the same page. He added that the fight against terrorism would now be waged jointly.

He said that over the past two and a half years, personnel fighting terrorism had not received the level of support from the provincial government that they should have. He stressed that the provincial government's leadership and cooperation were essential for success in the fight against terrorism.

The Apex Committee is a provincial-level forum established to coordinate security matters and oversee the implementation of the National Action Plan. The plan was formulated in December 2014 following the attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar, after which apex committees were established at the provincial level.

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A central Apex Committee also exists at the federal level and is chaired by the prime minister.

Apex Committee meeting during Sohail Afridi's tenure:

Federal government leaders have repeatedly accused former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Sohail Afridi of avoiding convening meetings of the Apex Committee during his tenure.

After assuming office as chief minister on October 15, 2025, Afridi convened the first meeting of the provincial Apex Committee on February 4, 2026.

According to government leaders, disagreements also persisted with the PTI-led provincial government over effective measures to combat terrorism. Talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held on October 2 and 3 also failed.

According to sources, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi chaired an important security meeting yesterday to review the law and order situation and terrorism threats in the province.

Faisal Karim Kundi said the state was determined to establish peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and rid the public of terrorism.

He said extraordinary measures were aimed at ensuring the rule of law and eliminating terrorism. However, he added that all state actions would be taken in accordance with the Constitution and the law.