Mymensingh International Airport Planned Near Dhaka, Feasibility Study To Begin Soon: Millat

The proposed airport, to be built in an area relatively close to Dhaka, is part of a broader development initiative aimed at improving connectivity and accelerating economic growth in the Mymensingh division, he said.

“Considering future development, we will take the initiative to construct a full-fledged international airport in the Trishal area of Mymensingh, near Dhaka. A feasibility study will be conducted soon,” the minister said.

He shared the government's plans while speaking at a reception organized by Mymensingh City Corporation for students who achieved GPA 5 in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations of 2026, at Sarinda Sabari Resort in the city, a press release said.

Millat said he did not want Mymensingh to remain a neglected division and pledged to work with lawmakers, the administration, and other stakeholders to advance development across the greater Mymensingh region.

The announcement comes as Bangladesh pursues plans to expand its aviation capacity and strengthen international air connectivity. The government has also backed the expansion of Biman Bangladesh Airlines' fleet to support direct flights to destinations including New York, Sydney, South Korea, and China.

Speaking about Biman's fleet expansion, the minister said the airline had taken the initiative to purchase 35 aircraft, with deliveries expected to begin in 2031 and continue through 2036–37.

He said the acquisitions were planned with the replacement of aging aircraft in mind and would help the national flag carrier expand its international operations.

Beyond aviation, Millat outlined plans to establish a full-fledged engineering university by upgrading Mymensingh Engineering College and develop a children's park in the region.

He also said the government would work to develop Birishiri in Netrokona into a nationally recognized tourist destination capable of attracting international visitors.

The minister called for coordinated efforts to create jobs, reduce unemployment, and improve infrastructure across the division. He also referred to ongoing development work on the Dhaka–Mymensingh highway.

Information and Broadcasting State Minister Yaser Khan Chowdhury, who attended the program as a special guest, said the government was also building an information complex in Mymensingh with facilities for journalists and entertainment, including a modern cineplex.

The event was chaired by Mymensingh City Corporation Administrator Md. Rukunuzzaman Rokon and attended by local lawmakers, government officials, political leaders, teachers, parents, and students.