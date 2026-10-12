Houthi Attack On Riyadh Airport 'Dangerous Escalation' And 'Contemptible': UK Defence Minister

MENAFN - Gulf Times) UK Defence Minister Wes Streeting on Sunday condemned Saturday's deadly Houthi attack on Riyadh's airport as a "dangerous escalation" and "contemptible"."What we've seen overnight is a dangerous escalation and I'm afraid an increasing pattern of behaviour from the Houthis that's targeting civilian sites in Saudi Arabia," he told Sky News.

"This is completely contemptible action and it's one of the reasons why the UK is providing support to Saudi Arabia in the form of air defences, but also air-to-air refuelling," he said.

The UK said last month British planes would provide "defensive" air-to-air refuelling for Saudi jets to help the country defend itself against Houthi strikes."We want to see an end to this conflict. It cannot be right that the Houthis are attacking civilian targets in this way," he added.