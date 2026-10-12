Official Luncheon Hosted In Honor Of Prime Minister And First Lady Of Cambodia On Behalf Of President Ilham Aliyev And First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. On October 12, an official luncheon was hosted on behalf of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, in honor of the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Hun Manet, and First Lady Pich Chanmony, Trend 's correspondent reports.
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