Iran Has Strong Ties With CIS Member States, MFA Spokesperson Says
According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, this was stated by Esmaeil Baghaei, a spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, at a press conference in Tehran on October 12.
"Iran aims to further strengthen its ties with these countries through the CIS+ meeting held in Turkmenistan.
Holding such events can lead to the strengthening of ties between countries. This reflects the efforts being made to strengthen relations between Iran and the CIS countries," he noted.
Baghaei said that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian participated for the first time as a special guest in the CIS+ meeting held in Turkmenistan.
A meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS was held on October 9 in the city of Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan.
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