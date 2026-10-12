OTS Official Highlights Azerbaijan's Art, Science, And Innovation Heritage

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan has remarkable traditions in the fields of art, science, and innovation, Deputy Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Ömer Kocaman, said at the Second Meeting of Heads of Intellectual Property Agencies of the OTS Member States in Baku on Monday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that today, as knowledge, technology, and intellectual capital become the main source of economic power and competitiveness, this responsibility becomes even more urgent.

"That's why intellectual property cooperation is not just a technical matter, but important to our broader efforts to build a more innovative and permanently competitive future.

"The first meeting of the heads of intellectual property agencies held in Bishkek in August 2025 gave significant impetus to our cooperation and laid the foundation for regular institutional ties," he pointed out.

Kocaman added that an environment must be created where new ideas emerge, researchers and entrepreneurs thrive, and bold innovations are effectively protected and transformed into powerful engines of economic and social well-being.

"The Turkic world possesses a remarkable intellectual heritage. Today, our responsibility is to ensure that this legacy is carried forward from generation to generation through the ideas, technologies, and innovations of both our own and future generations," he emphasized.

The second meeting of heads of intellectual property offices of member states of the OTS is being held in Baku, organized by the Intellectual Property Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Holding the second meeting in Azerbaijan during the country's chairmanship of the OTS is expected to contribute to the development of cooperation within the organization. It is also important for promoting Azerbaijan's initiatives in intellectual property, strengthening institutional ties with member states and demonstrating the country's active role within the organization.

Participants include OTS Deputy Secretary-General Merey Mukazhan; Chair of the Intellectual Property Rights Committee of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Justice Sholpan Abdreyeva; Kyrgyzstan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan Maksat Mamytkanov; Head of the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TÜRKPATENT) Muhammed Zeki Durak; and Deputy Minister of Justice of Uzbekistan and Head of the Intellectual Property Department Muzraf Ikramov.