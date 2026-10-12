Origence Named California Credit Union League's Supplier Of The Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company recognized for its commitment, excellence and contributions to the credit union movement

Irvine, CA, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origence, a leading provider of lending technology solutions, announced today that it has been named Supplier of the Year by the California Credit Union League (CCUL), recognizing Origence's exceptional commitment, excellence and significant contributions to the credit union movement.

The Supplier of the Year award recognizes an outstanding business partner or vendor that has demonstrated exceptional commitment, excellence and significant contributions to the credit union movement. As a credit union service organization, Origence partners with credit unions to deliver lending technology and services that enhance member service, strengthen competitiveness in an evolving market, and broaden access to fair, affordable credit.

“This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the trust credit unions place in Origence and the dedication of our entire team to supporting their success,” said Bob Child, COO at Origence.“Our mission has always been to help credit unions deliver a better lending experience for their members, and we are honored to be recognized by the League for our commitment to advancing the credit union movement.”

Origence's connected lending solutions support credit unions across the full lending lifecycle, including indirect lending, consumer lending and lending services.

In 2025, Origence helped credit unions fund $62 billion in new loans and provided credit unions with access to a nationwide network of more than 20,000 auto dealers. The company's continued investment in innovation reflects its dedication to helping credit unions remain competitive while delivering accessible, member-focused lending experiences.

The Supplier of the Year recognition underscores Origence's role as a trusted partner to credit unions and its continued focus on advancing lending innovation in support of the cooperative movement.

About Origence

Origence is a leading technology provider transforming the lending experience for credit unions and their members. Established in 1994 as a credit union service organization, Origence has helped credit unions originate nearly $600 billion in loans through a network of connected technology solutions, including Origence CUDL TM, Origence Lending Services, Origence arc, and FI Connect. Learn more at and follow us on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

CONTACT: David Jones William Mills Agency 678-781-7238...