Point Funds 30,000Th Homeowner, Surpassing $3 Billion In Home Equity Investments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Point has doubled the number of homeowners it serves in under 18 months and now operates in five new states: Kentucky, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, and Mississippi

Palo Alto, Calif., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Point, a home equity financing platform, announced today that it has officially helped homeowners access more than $3 billion in home equity and funded its 30,000th homeowner. Point has seen a surge in interest over the past year: the number of homeowners it has served and the amount of home equity it has helped them access have both doubled in under 18 months.

"These aren't just numbers to us. This milestone growth is driven by every homeowner who has trusted Point to help them access their equity, whether to pay down debt, get through a period of financial hardship, or diversify their wealth – all without adding to their monthly expenses," said Eddie Lim, Co-Founder and CEO of Point. "We continue to focus on meeting that need responsibly, while working with investors who understand HEIs as a maturing asset class."

Point's flagship product, the Home Equity Investment (HEI), gives homeowners a lump sum in exchange for a share of their home's future appreciation over a 30-year term, with no monthly payments and no interest accrual. Every HEI includes an annualized cost cap that limits the maximum a homeowner will ever repay, and equity-rich homeowners may qualify even during times of financial hardship.

That access matters now in particular, as high mortgage rates have made other ways of tapping into that equity less attractive, while tighter lending standards have made HELOCs harder to qualify for.

In addition to this milestone, Point also announced an expansion into five new states: Kentucky, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, and Mississippi. To date, Point is available in 31 states and the District of Columbia.

Point's growth has been backed by a series of oversubscribed securitizations, reflecting institutional investor demand for HEIs as an asset class. Earlier this year, Point closed a $508.6 Million oversubscribed securitization, the largest-ever of such transactions in the HEI space. This milestone also follows the launch of its third-party origination channel earlier this year, which allows mortgage professionals to broker Point's Home Equity Investments.

For more information, visit Point.com.

About Point

Point is the leading home equity platform making homeownership more valuable and accessible. Point's flagship product, the Home Equity Investment (HEI), empowers homeowners to unlock their equity to consolidate debt, get through periods of financial hardship, and diversify their wealth – without adding to their monthly expenses. Point has worked with more than 30,000 homeowners, unlocking 3 billion in home equity. Point's HEI enables investors to access a previously untapped asset class – owner-occupied residential real estate. Founded in 2015 by Eddie Lim, Eoin Matthews, and Alex Rampell, Point is backed by top investors, including Westcap, Andreessen Horowitz, Ribbit Capital, Greylock Partners, Bloomberg Beta, Blue Owl Capital, Deer Park Road Management, Alpaca VC, and Prudential. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, please visit

CONTACT: Lauren Nash Point 4254292315...cy