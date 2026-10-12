Wasabicard's Funds Flow Explores What Comes Next For Stablecoin Payments

SINGAPORE, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WasabiCard, a stablecoin-powered global payment infrastructure provider, hosted “Stablecoin & Payments: Funds Flow” at Raffles Singapore on October 6 during TOKEN2049 Week. The event brought together leaders across stablecoin infrastructure, tokenized capital markets, payments, digital asset security, compliance, and technology to explore a practical question: how does value move from the blockchain into the real economy?









“Stablecoins are not replacing the payments layer; they are reshaping the settlement layer,” said Ray Yang, co-founder and CEO of WasabiCard.

Speakers included Ray Yang, founder and CEO of WasabiCard, Komil Desai, US Head of Crypto Partnerships of Visa; Dr. Daxue Wang, CFO of Lotus Technology; Yogesh Sangle, EVP APAC of NIUM; Shukyee Ma, Co-founder of Plume; Yifan Zhang, General Manager, South Asia at Safeheron; Chye Kit, Co-founder & CEO of WIDTH; Kelly Sohn, Head of Digital Asset Strategy of Mirae Asset and David Sung from AWS.

From tokenized markets to real-world payments

The first panel, “Wall Street On-Chain: The Next Era of Tokenized Capital Markets,” examined the evolution of tokenized assets and the infrastructure needed to support institutional participation.

Speakers discussed tokenized securities, real-world assets, on-chain liquidity, distribution, market access, and the role of regulated infrastructure in connecting blockchain-based assets with traditional financial markets.







Panelists discuss tokenized assets, liquidity, market structure, institutional participation and global settlement during the first session.

The second panel focused on stablecoins going mainstream, looking at what is required to move stablecoin liquidity beyond on-chain settlement and into real-world applications.The discussion covered cross-border payments, card spending, global payouts, treasury operations, compliance, security, and connections with local banking and payment networks.Across both conversations, one theme came through clearly: on-chain settlement is only part of the journey. The next stage of adoption depends on the infrastructure that connects digital value with the financial systems businesses already use.







The second panel examined the operational requirements for stablecoin payments at scale, including compliance, merchant acceptance, card programs, cross-border payments and corporate treasury.

Bringing stablecoin liquidity into everyday commerce

For WasabiCard, this is where global card issuing, payouts, and embedded payments come into focus.

Ray Yang, Co-founder and CEO of WasabiCard, discussed how businesses can use stablecoin liquidity across cards, payouts, and other payment workflows while managing spending controls, transaction visibility, and applicable compliance requirements.

A key part of the discussion was compliant white-label card infrastructure. Fintechs, digital asset platforms, wallets, and other businesses increasingly want to offer branded payment products without having to build the underlying issuing infrastructure themselves.

WasabiCard provides infrastructure for global card issuing and white-label programs, including API-based card management, virtual and physical cards, configurable controls, and payment operations designed for businesses operating across markets.

“On-chain settlement gives businesses speed and programmability. Real-world adoption depends on what they can do with those funds next.” - Ray Yang, Co-founder and CEO of WasabiCard

The event also highlighted the broader infrastructure surrounding stablecoin payments. Security and transaction controls, compliance, local payment access, cloud infrastructure, and operational reliability all play a role in turning stablecoin settlement into usable financial products.

What comes next for stablecoin payments

The discussions at Funds Flow pointed to several developments shaping the next stage of the market:

Settlement is only the starting point. Stablecoins can move value quickly on-chain, but businesses also need reliable ways to spend, distribute, and manage those funds.

Distribution matters. Cards, bank payouts, merchant networks, and local payment infrastructure remain essential to bringing digital liquidity into everyday commerce.

Compliance and security are fundamental. As stablecoins move into more business and institutional use cases, identity, transaction monitoring, authorization, fraud controls, and governance become increasingly important.

White-label infrastructure is expanding the market. Businesses can increasingly build branded payment experiences on top of established issuing and payment infrastructure, allowing them to focus on their customers and use cases.

Connecting digital value with global commerce

Funds Flow brought together two sides of the same transition: the development of on-chain financial infrastructure and the continued importance of the systems that support everyday commerce.

For WasabiCard, the focus is on connecting these worlds through compliant global card issuing, white-label card programs, Global Payouts, and embedded payments.

The conversations may have ended, but the question remains:

How do we make digital value move securely, compliantly, and all the way into the real economy?

[WATCH THE EVENT RECAP VIDEO]

About WasabiCard

WasabiCard is a global payment infrastructure platform enabling enterprises, fintechs, and internet-native businesses to issue cards, distribute payouts, and manage cross-border payments through stablecoin-powered financial infrastructure. Its platform supports global card issuing, multi-currency settlement, stablecoin funding, and embedded payment capabilities designed for modern global commerce. WasabiCard powers payment use cases across media buying, SaaS subscriptions, global payroll, treasury management, and digital financial applications.

Follow WasabiCard on and LinkedI for the latest updates on product developments, partnerships, and insights into the future of stablecoin-powered payments.

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