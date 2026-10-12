President Murmu To Inaugurate SARAS Mela In Vijayawada On October 15

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Oct 12 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the national-level SARAS Mela in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, on October 15.

SARAS Mela (Sale of Articles of Rural Artisans Society) will be organised jointly by the Union Ministry of Rural Development and the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

The mela will feature more than 600 stalls showcasing products made by women belonging to self-help groups from across the country.

The President will be visiting Andhra Pradesh on October 14 and 15.

According to the draft itinerary, she will arrive from Delhi at Gannavaram Airport at 6:25 p.m. on October 14. From there, she will travel by road to Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada to offer prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga between 7:20 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. After an overnight stay in Vijayawada, the next day she will reach Punnami Ghat at 11:30 a.m. and inaugurate SARAS Mela.

After the programme, she will attend a luncheon with members of Self-Help Groups and 'Lakhpati Didis'. The President will reach Gannavaram Airport at 2:45 p.m. and depart for Delhi.

Chief Secretary G. Sai Prasad on Monday reviewed the arrangements for the President's visit to Vijayawada. He stated that elaborate arrangements are being made for the visit.

He held a virtual meeting with officials from various departments to provide guidance on the necessary preparations.

The Chief Secretary directed officials to ensure strict adherence to protocol norms, leaving no room for errors. He emphasised the need to meticulously follow the guidelines issued by the President's Secretariat.

According to an official release, he specifically instructed officials to ensure that the minute-by-minute schedule of the visit is executed punctually and without delays. The Chief Secretary ordered officials from the respective departments to put robust arrangements in place for their specific areas of responsibility.

J. Shyamala Rao, Principal Secretary of the State General Administration Department, participated in the virtual meeting and outlined the department-wise arrangements required for the President's visit.