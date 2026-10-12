Online Scams Are Multiplying: The Threats Brands Face And How To Fight Back
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Do you know how many fake websites are using your brand logo right now? Chances are you don't know the number. Neither do most brands, honestly. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Nobody tracks how many Telegram groups are selling“their” subscriptions at throwaway prices, or how many job scams are quietly running under their company name, until a customer complains. That blind spot is what scammers are betting on. Online fraud stopped being a scattered, small-time problem a while ago. It runs like an actual ecosystem now, with different scams feeding into each other, and global fraud losses have already crossed $442 billion. (Source) The number itself is scary, but the bigger damage never shows up in it. Each scam that misuses a brand's name eats into customer trust, and that trust took years to build. So, in this blog, we will cover:
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Why scammers target established brands in the first place
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The most common types of online scams targeting brands, from fake websites and phishing scams to job scams, subscription scams, carding, counterfeit listings and fake apps
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Why these scams keep slipping past traditional detection methods
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How brands can actually detect and take down online scams before customers get hurt
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Detect fake websites, cloned stores and phishing pages
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Catch scam campaigns misusing official logos and creatives
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Track scam groups operating on Telegram, WhatsApp and social media
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Spot counterfeit listings, fake sellers and fake apps
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Domain suspension requests for fraudulent websites
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Reporting and removal of fake social media profiles
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Abuse escalation on Telegram, WhatsApp and other platforms
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Action against counterfeit listings, fake sellers and fake apps
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