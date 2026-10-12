Sharjah Innovation Park Launches Advanced AI Industrial Accelerator For The Super Intelligence Era

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) has launched the Sharjah Advanced AI Industrial Accelerator at AI Everything Abu Dhabi, introducing a global platform to attract, accelerate and scale high-potential AI-driven industrial companies. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Built under the theme“Towards the Super Intelligence Era,” aims to turn AI research, models and algorithms into real-world industrial applications, products, pilots and scalable businesses.

Participating companies will gain access to industrial testbeds, advanced prototyping and fabrication, laboratories, applied R&D facilities, specialist mentorship, licensing and business setup support, investor connections and market-access opportunities through the SPARK ecosystem, in addition to cash prizes.

“Today, the global conversation is moving towards what some are beginning to describe as the era of Super Intelligence. But the most important question is not what we call the technology. The question is: how do we turn intelligence into industry?” said Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SPARK.

The programme helps companies move from algorithms to industry, from prototypes to pilots, from pilots to production and from Sharjah to global markets, while connecting them with real industrial use cases and potential customers.

The accelerator will operate through a twin-track global model. One track will engage established technology companies, industrial leaders and scale-ups, while an international open call will invite startups, research spin-outs and AI-enabled industrial companies from around the world to apply.

Priority areas include advanced manufacturing and robotics; smart mobility and autonomous systems; healthcare and life sciences; sustainability and water technologies; agriculture and food technology; AI infrastructure, compute, data and deployment technologies.

Selected companies will be assessed on technology strength, industrial applications, scalability, intellectual property, team capability and potential for regional and global deployment.

SPARK will award US$50,000, US$30,000 and US$20,000 to the top three companies, alongside opportunities for pilots, partnerships, investment and market expansion.

Participants will also have access to specialised platforms including SOILAB, SPARK's advanced prototyping and manufacturing facility; Water R&D and Innovation Hub; Agriculture and Food Lab & Hub; Mobility and Logistics Hub; and AI and digital infrastructure.