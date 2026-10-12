13 Miscarriages, Then A Baby: Woman Gives Birth To 1 Kg Newborn As Doctor Issues Warning

Junior doctor Dr. Hitarth Simariya posted a video on social media recently. People are talking about it a lot right now. He shared details about a shocking case. He saw this case while working in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit).

13 Miscarriages

A woman got pregnant for the 14th time. She had already gone through 13 miscarriages before this. She delivered a very low-weight baby this time. The newborn baby weighed just one kg, the doctor said. Dr. Hitarth spoke about this case openly. He raised serious concerns about a woman's health. Repeated pregnancies and miscarriages take a huge toll on the body.

Dangers Of Repeated Miscarriages

A woman's hemoglobin level drops badly after repeated miscarriages. Heavy bleeding during a miscarriage causes this issue. Anemia brings in a lot of fatigue, weakness, and dizziness. A pregnant woman faces huge risks if she has severe anemia. It affects both the mother and the baby.

The growing baby needs proper oxygen and nutrients inside the womb. A severely anemic mother faces higher pregnancy complications. The baby might be born with very low weight in some cases. But every miscarriage does not cause anemia. The bleeding amount, the woman's general health, and other medical factors play a big role here.

Impact On The Uterus

Doctors call the inner lining of the uterus the endometrium. Surgical procedures during a miscarriage can sometimes injure this lining. Scar tissue can form inside the uterus because of this. These scars can create problems for future pregnancies. A damaged uterine lining increases pregnancy risks.

The placenta can attach abnormally to the uterine wall sometimes. This causes severe bleeding during delivery. But repeated miscarriages do not mean every woman will face a weak uterus or this exact problem.

Infection And Infertility Risks

Unsafe miscarriages or poor medical care can cause bad infections. The infection can spread from the uterus to other pelvic organs. Doctors call this Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID). The fallopian tubes can get damaged if you don't get proper treatment. This increases the risk of infertility or future pregnancy issues. Severe infections bring other health problems too. But a safe miscarriage under trained medical staff is usually fine. You cannot judge a woman's future fertility just by looking at the number of miscarriages.

Low Birth Weight

Some women face cervical issues during pregnancy. The cervix keeps the baby safe inside the womb. The cervix can open early or become weak sometimes. Doctors call this cervical insufficiency. This condition increases the risk of premature delivery. Premature babies usually have very low body weight. Their lungs and other organs might not be fully developed. These newborn babies need special medical care and NICU treatment.

Take Care Of Women's Health

We need to create awareness about women's reproductive health through this case. A woman must seek immediate medical help if she sees heavy bleeding, fever, severe stomach pain, or foul-smelling discharge after a miscarriage. You must consult a gynecologist to find the exact cause if you are facing repeated miscarriages.