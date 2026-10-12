Navratri 2026: Dholida To Nagada Sang Dhol, 7 Songs To Play On Repeat This Festive Season

Celebrate Navratri 2026 with seven iconic Sanjay Leela Bhansali songs that capture the festive spirit through energetic beats, vibrant music and unforgettable dance numbers. Add these Bollywood hits to your Garba and Dandiya playlist.

Navratri is synonymous with colour, music, dance and celebration, and few filmmakers have captured that festive grandeur on screen quite like Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Across his films, Bhansali has consistently turned traditional music into larger-than-life cinematic experiences, blending folk sounds, elaborate choreography and striking visual spectacles.

As one of the foremost Indian storytellers of his generation, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has built a distinctive cinematic language where music, emotion, culture and spectacle become integral to the storytelling. His significance goes beyond filmmaking; over the years, he has played a defining role in bringing Indian traditions, folk influences and classical art forms to a global audience.

From the infectious beats of the dhol to the energy of garba and the grace of traditional dance forms, his songs have become synonymous with celebration. This Navratri, here are seven iconic songs from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's films that perfectly capture the festive spirit.

1.“Nagada Sang Dhol” from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Few songs capture the sheer scale and energy of Navratri quite like“Nagada Sang Dhol.” Featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the track brings together pounding dhols, traditional Gujarati rhythms and an electrifying choreography. Deepika's vibrant performance and the song's infectious energy make it an instant Navratri favourite, perfectly reflecting the celebration and intensity of the festival.

With“Dholida,” Bhansali once again brings the dhol and garba to the forefront. Alia Bhatt's powerful performance, combined with the pulsating rhythm and traditional choreography, gives the song a celebratory yet commanding quality. The track captures the festive spirit while remaining rooted in the world of Gangubai Kathiawadi.

“Jhoome Gori” brings a more traditional folk flavour to the festivities. The song's lively rhythm, colourful setting and graceful choreography celebrate the joy of dance and community, making it another Bhansali track that fits effortlessly into the Navratri mood.

“Lahu Muhh Lag Gaya” captures another facet of Bhansali's musical storytelling, blending sensuality, traditional Gujarati elements and an evocative visual language. Featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the song brings together folk-inspired sounds, vibrant costumes and expressive choreography, showcasing Bhansali's ability to turn cultural influences into an immersive cinematic experience.

A contemporary recreation of a traditional Gujarati folk song,“Mor Bani Thanghat Kare” beautifully blends folk music with Bhansali's signature cinematic treatment. The song celebrates Gujarati culture through its music, costumes and choreography, while retaining the charm of its traditional roots.

An evergreen Navratri anthem,“Dholi Taaro Dhol Baaje” remains one of the most recognisable festive songs in Hindi cinema. The combination of high-energy garba, colourful costumes and the unmistakable sound of the dhol makes it a song that continues to dominate Navratri celebrations decades after its release.

While rooted in the classical dance traditions of Bengal rather than Gujarati garba,“Dola Re Dola” carries the grandeur and celebratory spirit that defines Bhansali's musical world. The iconic pairing of Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, coupled with the elaborate choreography and breathtaking visual scale, makes it an unforgettable celebration of Indian dance and culture.

From Gujarati folk rhythms to classical Indian dance, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's songs have repeatedly transformed cultural traditions into unforgettable cinematic moments. Often spoken of in the same breath as legends like Guru Dutt and Raj Kapoor, Bhansali today stands tall as a living legend whose cinema goes far beyond box office numbers. His legacy lies in his ability to make Indian stories, music, traditions and emotions feel both deeply rooted and universally cinematic. As a foremost Indian storyteller, he has created a body of work where every frame, melody and movement carries his unmistakable signature. Looking ahead, Bhansali's upcoming film Love and War already promises to be another ambitious chapter in his illustrious career.