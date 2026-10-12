US Senators Challenge Legality of Russian Diesel Imports
(MENAFN) A bipartisan group of seven US senators argued on Sunday that importing diesel fuel from Russia into the United States violates federal law, urging the administration to halt the shipments immediately.
"Congress explicitly banned Russian energy imports in 2022 to prevent American dollars from financing (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's brutal war against Ukraine," the lawmakers said in a joint statement. They maintained that the United States should not purchase Russian fuel unless Moscow ends its "aggression” against Ukraine and stops its "threats" against NATO allies.
The senators accused the administration of acting without a valid legal basis, arguing that President Donald Trump's decision to permit Russian diesel imports "runs directly counter to that law."
They also warned against providing Russian President Vladimir Putin with a "financial lifeline."
"The Administration has also failed to consult with Congress or submit any explanation to justify its decision as required by statute," they said.
The statement was signed by Democratic Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Richard Blumenthal and Ron Wyden, alongside Republican Senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Thom Tillis and John Curtis, reflecting opposition to the policy across party lines.
The dispute followed Trump's announcement on Friday of an agreement with Putin under which Russia would supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel to US and international markets immediately. The reported arrangement also outlined deliveries of 500,000 tons in November, followed by 1 million tons and a subsequent shipment of 3 million tons.
The senators' objections center on whether the administration can authorize such imports under existing restrictions on Russian energy products and whether the required legal procedures were followed.
"Congress explicitly banned Russian energy imports in 2022 to prevent American dollars from financing (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's brutal war against Ukraine," the lawmakers said in a joint statement. They maintained that the United States should not purchase Russian fuel unless Moscow ends its "aggression” against Ukraine and stops its "threats" against NATO allies.
The senators accused the administration of acting without a valid legal basis, arguing that President Donald Trump's decision to permit Russian diesel imports "runs directly counter to that law."
They also warned against providing Russian President Vladimir Putin with a "financial lifeline."
"The Administration has also failed to consult with Congress or submit any explanation to justify its decision as required by statute," they said.
The statement was signed by Democratic Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Richard Blumenthal and Ron Wyden, alongside Republican Senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Thom Tillis and John Curtis, reflecting opposition to the policy across party lines.
The dispute followed Trump's announcement on Friday of an agreement with Putin under which Russia would supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel to US and international markets immediately. The reported arrangement also outlined deliveries of 500,000 tons in November, followed by 1 million tons and a subsequent shipment of 3 million tons.
The senators' objections center on whether the administration can authorize such imports under existing restrictions on Russian energy products and whether the required legal procedures were followed.
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