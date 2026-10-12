Drone Attack on Tanker Off Oman Leaves Two Indian Sailors Missing
(MENAFN) Two Indian nationals remain missing after a drone attack struck the tanker MT PETRO DOLPHIN at Sohar Anchorage off Oman’s coast on October 11, while nine other crew members were rescued, according to a senior Indian official.
Indian Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced the incident in a post on X, confirming that all 11 crew members aboard the vessel were Indian nationals.
“On Oct 11, tanker MT PETRO DOLPHIN, carrying 11 Indian seafarers, was subjected to a drone attack at Sohar Anchorage. While nine of our Indian crew members have been successfully rescued and are safe, two Indian nationals currently remain missing,” he wrote.
Sonowal said local coast guard personnel were conducting search and rescue operations to locate the missing sailors.
“We are continuously coordinating with all relevant authorities to fully support the ongoing rescue efforts and ensure every possible action is taken to safely locate our missing personnel,” he added.
The incident occurred amid heightened regional tensions following the US and Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28. Tehran subsequently retaliated against Israeli targets and US military installations across the region, while the conflict severely disrupted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for global energy shipments.
Iran has tied the full reopening of the strategic waterway to several conditions, including an end to hostilities, sanctions relief, the release of frozen assets and the fulfillment of commitments by Washington.
At least 16 Indian seafarers have reportedly died since the conflict began in February, highlighting the risks facing maritime crews amid the regional crisis.
Indian Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced the incident in a post on X, confirming that all 11 crew members aboard the vessel were Indian nationals.
“On Oct 11, tanker MT PETRO DOLPHIN, carrying 11 Indian seafarers, was subjected to a drone attack at Sohar Anchorage. While nine of our Indian crew members have been successfully rescued and are safe, two Indian nationals currently remain missing,” he wrote.
Sonowal said local coast guard personnel were conducting search and rescue operations to locate the missing sailors.
“We are continuously coordinating with all relevant authorities to fully support the ongoing rescue efforts and ensure every possible action is taken to safely locate our missing personnel,” he added.
The incident occurred amid heightened regional tensions following the US and Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28. Tehran subsequently retaliated against Israeli targets and US military installations across the region, while the conflict severely disrupted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for global energy shipments.
Iran has tied the full reopening of the strategic waterway to several conditions, including an end to hostilities, sanctions relief, the release of frozen assets and the fulfillment of commitments by Washington.
At least 16 Indian seafarers have reportedly died since the conflict began in February, highlighting the risks facing maritime crews amid the regional crisis.
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