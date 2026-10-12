Saudi, Iranian FMs Hold Talks on Regional Tensions, De-Escalation Efforts
(MENAFN) Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, discussed the latest regional escalation and diplomatic efforts to contain it during a phone call on Sunday, according to a statement from the Saudi Foreign Ministry.
The ministry said the conversation was initiated by Araghchi and announced in a statement published on X.
During the call, the two officials addressed "the recent escalation in the region and the efforts being made to address it."
The ministry did not disclose further details about the discussion or indicate whether the two sides had agreed on any specific measures to ease tensions.
The diplomatic contact comes amid mounting regional instability, including repeated attacks on Saudi airports and disruptions to maritime traffic through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.
An attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday reportedly killed 13 people and left hundreds more injured.
On Sunday, the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government accused the Houthi group of carrying out the airport attack and pledged a firm response.
Meanwhile, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has experienced disruptions following restrictions imposed by Iran on vessel transit in April 2026. These developments followed the outbreak of war involving Iran, the United States and Israel in February of the same year.
The ministry said the conversation was initiated by Araghchi and announced in a statement published on X.
During the call, the two officials addressed "the recent escalation in the region and the efforts being made to address it."
The ministry did not disclose further details about the discussion or indicate whether the two sides had agreed on any specific measures to ease tensions.
The diplomatic contact comes amid mounting regional instability, including repeated attacks on Saudi airports and disruptions to maritime traffic through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.
An attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday reportedly killed 13 people and left hundreds more injured.
On Sunday, the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government accused the Houthi group of carrying out the airport attack and pledged a firm response.
Meanwhile, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has experienced disruptions following restrictions imposed by Iran on vessel transit in April 2026. These developments followed the outbreak of war involving Iran, the United States and Israel in February of the same year.
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