New Israeli Drone Attack Kills Three Palestinians in Gaza Despite Truce
(MENAFN) Three Palestinians were killed and several others wounded on Sunday in an Israeli drone attack targeting a tent in southern Gaza, according to medical sources, amid continued reports of ceasefire violations.
A medical source at Nasser Hospital said the bodies of three victims, along with several injured people, were taken to the facility following the strike near the hospital in the al-Buraq area of central Khan Younis.
Witnesses reported that an Israeli drone fired at least one missile at the tent, which had been used as a mobile phone charging station.
In a separate incident, a medical source at al-Shifa Hospital reported that six-year-old Jihad Iyad al-Ghandour died on Sunday from severe injuries sustained the previous day, when Israeli soldiers opened fire in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.
The incidents occurred amid continued allegations of breaches of the ceasefire agreement that came into effect on October 10, 2025. They also followed the third anniversary of the beginning of Israel’s war on Gaza.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces reportedly expanded their area of control in eastern Gaza City early Sunday, injuring two Palestinians, including a pregnant woman, and forcing dozens of families to leave their homes, according to local Palestinian sources.
The sources said Israeli military vehicles moved dozens of meters beyond their previous positions in the Shujaiya neighborhood overnight from Saturday to Sunday. The advance reportedly took place under heavy gunfire and artillery shelling, adding to the danger facing residents in the area.
A medical source at Nasser Hospital said the bodies of three victims, along with several injured people, were taken to the facility following the strike near the hospital in the al-Buraq area of central Khan Younis.
Witnesses reported that an Israeli drone fired at least one missile at the tent, which had been used as a mobile phone charging station.
In a separate incident, a medical source at al-Shifa Hospital reported that six-year-old Jihad Iyad al-Ghandour died on Sunday from severe injuries sustained the previous day, when Israeli soldiers opened fire in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.
The incidents occurred amid continued allegations of breaches of the ceasefire agreement that came into effect on October 10, 2025. They also followed the third anniversary of the beginning of Israel’s war on Gaza.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces reportedly expanded their area of control in eastern Gaza City early Sunday, injuring two Palestinians, including a pregnant woman, and forcing dozens of families to leave their homes, according to local Palestinian sources.
The sources said Israeli military vehicles moved dozens of meters beyond their previous positions in the Shujaiya neighborhood overnight from Saturday to Sunday. The advance reportedly took place under heavy gunfire and artillery shelling, adding to the danger facing residents in the area.
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