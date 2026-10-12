KSA Faces Fresh Airport Threats as Houthis Claim Strikes on Oil Infrastructure
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia reported an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam on Sunday evening, as Yemen’s Houthi group claimed responsibility for strikes targeting two Saudi airports and several major energy facilities.
The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said authorities were inspecting the airport and evaluating the damage in coordination with the relevant agencies. No immediate information was released about possible casualties or the scale of the destruction.
The authority noted that the incident occurred amid continued attacks targeting civilian aviation infrastructure across the kingdom.
Separately, the Saudi-led coalition announced on X that air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed a drone over Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.
Earlier on Sunday, GACA reported an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that resulted in injuries. However, the authority did not disclose the number of people affected or the severity of their injuries.
In a televised statement, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed that the group had carried out the attack on King Fahd International Airport, asserting that the strike directly hit its intended target and disrupted air traffic.
Saree also claimed responsibility for attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the Shedgum gas processing plant operated by Saudi oil company Aramco, and the Tanajib oil facility in the Eastern Province.
The competing statements come amid escalating attacks and security concerns involving Saudi Arabia’s aviation and energy infrastructure. Independent confirmation of the full extent of the reported damage was not provided in the statements.
The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said authorities were inspecting the airport and evaluating the damage in coordination with the relevant agencies. No immediate information was released about possible casualties or the scale of the destruction.
The authority noted that the incident occurred amid continued attacks targeting civilian aviation infrastructure across the kingdom.
Separately, the Saudi-led coalition announced on X that air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed a drone over Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.
Earlier on Sunday, GACA reported an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that resulted in injuries. However, the authority did not disclose the number of people affected or the severity of their injuries.
In a televised statement, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed that the group had carried out the attack on King Fahd International Airport, asserting that the strike directly hit its intended target and disrupted air traffic.
Saree also claimed responsibility for attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the Shedgum gas processing plant operated by Saudi oil company Aramco, and the Tanajib oil facility in the Eastern Province.
The competing statements come amid escalating attacks and security concerns involving Saudi Arabia’s aviation and energy infrastructure. Independent confirmation of the full extent of the reported damage was not provided in the statements.
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