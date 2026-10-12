Engine Failure Halts Ship Traffic in Istanbul Strait
(MENAFN) Maritime traffic through Istanbul Strait was temporarily suspended on Sunday after a Malta-flagged chemical tanker suffered an engine malfunction while heading toward Italy, according to Türkiye’s maritime safety authorities.
The 110-meter vessel, named Ivyan, was transporting 6,000 tons of vegetable oil from Bulgaria to Italy when its engine failed as it passed through the strait, the General Directorate of Coastal Safety said in a statement.
Following the malfunction, the tanker dropped anchor off Kanlica while authorities responded to the incident.
The Coast Guard and the General Directorate of Coastal Safety sent two tugboats, Kurtarma 7 and Kurtarma 11, along with the Tahlisiye 9 rescue boat, to assist the vessel and manage the situation.
Authorities confirmed that ship movements through the Istanbul Strait had been halted because of the tanker’s technical problem.
The vessel is expected to be secured at the Kucukcekmece anchorage area, according to officials.
Meanwhile, mobile phone footage recorded by local residents appeared to show the tanker stopping just in time after seemingly moving dangerously close to the shoreline. No further details about the engine failure or any resulting damage were provided.
The 110-meter vessel, named Ivyan, was transporting 6,000 tons of vegetable oil from Bulgaria to Italy when its engine failed as it passed through the strait, the General Directorate of Coastal Safety said in a statement.
Following the malfunction, the tanker dropped anchor off Kanlica while authorities responded to the incident.
The Coast Guard and the General Directorate of Coastal Safety sent two tugboats, Kurtarma 7 and Kurtarma 11, along with the Tahlisiye 9 rescue boat, to assist the vessel and manage the situation.
Authorities confirmed that ship movements through the Istanbul Strait had been halted because of the tanker’s technical problem.
The vessel is expected to be secured at the Kucukcekmece anchorage area, according to officials.
Meanwhile, mobile phone footage recorded by local residents appeared to show the tanker stopping just in time after seemingly moving dangerously close to the shoreline. No further details about the engine failure or any resulting damage were provided.
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