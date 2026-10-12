Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan, KSA Denounce Houthi Strikes on Riyadh's Airport
(MENAFN) Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia jointly denounced what they described as “hostile” Houthi attacks against the kingdom on Sunday, including a deadly strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday.
In a joint statement, the four countries condemned "in the strongest terms the ongoing hostile attacks perpetrated by the Houthi militia against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including the heinous attacks targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, resulting in civilian deaths and injuries, as well as damage to civilian infrastructure and facilities, which constitute a blatant violation of international law."
The countries characterized the attacks as a “dangerous escalation” that threatens Saudi Arabia’s security and stability while placing civilian lives at risk.
They stressed that the strikes “cannot be justified or accepted under any pretext,” reaffirming their support for Saudi Arabia and its right to take legitimate steps to confront the attacks, deter further threats and prevent similar incidents from happening again.
The four governments also held the Houthis “fully accountable” for the consequences of the attacks, including any repercussions that could undermine regional and international peace and security.
They called for an “immediate and unconditional" halt to all such attacks.
The latest condemnation followed Saturday’s assault on King Khalid International Airport, which left 13 people dead after an Indian national who had been injured in the incident died on Sunday. Saudi authorities also reported 309 injuries resulting from the attack.
In a joint statement, the four countries condemned "in the strongest terms the ongoing hostile attacks perpetrated by the Houthi militia against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including the heinous attacks targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, resulting in civilian deaths and injuries, as well as damage to civilian infrastructure and facilities, which constitute a blatant violation of international law."
The countries characterized the attacks as a “dangerous escalation” that threatens Saudi Arabia’s security and stability while placing civilian lives at risk.
They stressed that the strikes “cannot be justified or accepted under any pretext,” reaffirming their support for Saudi Arabia and its right to take legitimate steps to confront the attacks, deter further threats and prevent similar incidents from happening again.
The four governments also held the Houthis “fully accountable” for the consequences of the attacks, including any repercussions that could undermine regional and international peace and security.
They called for an “immediate and unconditional" halt to all such attacks.
The latest condemnation followed Saturday’s assault on King Khalid International Airport, which left 13 people dead after an Indian national who had been injured in the incident died on Sunday. Saudi authorities also reported 309 injuries resulting from the attack.
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