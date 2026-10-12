BB20: Scout Decides To Draw The Line With BFF Yung DSA, Says He Won't Chase Him For Attention

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) The equation between Bigg Boss 20 contestant ScoutOP and his best friend Yung DSA appears to be going through a rough patch.

In the upcoming episode, Scout will be seen making it clear that he will no longer chase Yung for attention.

In a conversation with Amrapali Dubey, Scout opened up about Yung frequently feeling lonely and complaining that Scout does not spend enough time with him.

Scout explained that despite making efforts to spend time with his friend throughout the previous day, Yung was unwilling to listen to him.

Amrapali advised Scout to give Yung some space and allow him to work through his feelings on his own. Scout, however, expressed his suspicion that Yung might deliberately be spending time with other contestants to make him jealous.

While Scout assured Amrapali that he would always be there for Yung, he maintained that he would not continue chasing his friend or seeking his attention.

The development comes shortly after the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, during which host Salman Khan addressed the tension surrounding Scout, Yung and Love Gill.

Salman questioned Yung and Scout over their behaviour towards fellow contestant Qazi Touqeer and criticised them for provoking him. Qazi became emotional during the discussion after Salman confronted the contestants over their conduct.

In the recent episode, Salman Khan was seen questioning Yung DSA for being insecure about Scout spending more time with his other friends in the house, particularly Love Gill.

He advised Yung against such behaviour. In previous episodes, Yung had questioned Scout about why he was not giving him as much time and attention as he was giving his other friends in the house.